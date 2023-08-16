Liverpool Stars Unswayed by Saudi Pro League Call

Liverpool’s Stance on Salah and Alisson Amid Saudi Ties

Anfield Stars in the Spotlight

Liverpool’s transfer window has seen its share of surprises, but the crown jewels of Anfield, Mohamed Salah and Alisson, remain unyielding in their commitment to the club despite persistent whispers from Saudi Arabia.

It’s been reported by 90MIN that clubs from the Saudi Pro League are circling, eager to add more Premier League stars to their roster. Yet, even after witnessing the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, it seems Anfield’s leading figures are not for sale.

A History Worth Holding On To

Since their arrival from Roma – Salah in 2017 and Alisson a year later – the duo has been instrumental in Liverpool’s resurgence on the global stage. Together, they’ve hoisted every conceivable club trophy, stamping their legacy on the club’s illustrious history.

Despite clubs like Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad making approaches, neither Salah nor Alisson have shown the slightest hint of desiring a move away from Merseyside. Their happiness at Liverpool stands as a testament to the club’s enduring appeal and their personal investment in its future.

Navigating the Transfer Waters

Although Liverpool can boast of retaining their two giants, the transfer period hasn’t been entirely rosy. The club missed out on the promising talents of midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. While Caicedo has made his journey to Chelsea, Lavia is soon to be presented as a new recruit also at Stamford Bridge after a deal was struck with Southampton.

However, the steadfastness with which Liverpool holds onto Salah and Alisson is a powerful statement, ensuring fans that the core of the team remains strong, undeterred by the lucrative calls from afar.