Manchester City Defender Eyes a Future with Al-Nassr

The Future of Aymeric Laporte: Al-Nassr’s Next Acquisition?

Manchester City’s defensive stalwart Aymeric Laporte could be on the move, following the club’s acceptance of a proposition from Al-Nassr.

A Shift in Guardiola’s Defensive Strategy?

Pep Guardiola’s recent tactical decisions have hinted at the evolution of City’s defensive line. Notably, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake seemed to be the preferred choices, especially evident during Manchester City’s illustrious Treble-winning campaign. This raised eyebrows given Laporte’s consistent involvement in the previous seasons.

Moreover, with the summer acquisition of Croatian talent Josko Gvardiol for a cool £77m, the backline’s landscape appears to be shifting rapidly. Such moves left many speculating about Laporte’s future at the Etihad.

Laporte’s Decorated City Tenure

Having made a transition from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for an impressive £57m, Laporte’s City journey began under Guardiola’s vision. With a skill set perfectly aligned for ball progression from the back, Laporte’s contribution was pivotal, resulting in City clinching the Premier League title on five occasions within six years.

However, the inclusion of talents like Ake and Akanji saw Laporte’s playing minutes curtailed, although his overall tally stands commendable with 180 appearances and 12 goals to his name.

Al-Nassr’s Star-Studded Ambitions

BBC SPORT highlights that Al-Nassr’s ambitions have soared, showcased by their acquisition of football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo. With the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Al-Nassr has significantly bolstered its squad with signings like Mane, Brozovic, and Telles. With such illustrious names, it’s no wonder Laporte is their next potential star.

If the move materialises, Laporte will join an Al-Nassr side that is undeniably shaping up to be one of the most formidable outfits in the Saudi Pro League.