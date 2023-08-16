Maguire’s £30m West Ham Move: What Went Wrong?

Maguire’s West Ham Deal on the Rocks

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, the latest buzz surrounds Harry Maguire’s potential move to West Ham. The £30m deal, which once seemed imminent, now hangs in the balance. The Hammers, having shown patience initially, are now reconsidering their options.

The Waiting Game

West Ham’s interest in Maguire was evident. They had even settled on personal terms with the England international. However, the delay in Maguire agreeing on an exit package with Manchester United has caused tensions. The club’s management is now exploring other avenues in their quest for a central defender.

Financial Implications

Maguire, after Manchester United’s Champions League qualification, saw a significant bump in his salary. A move to West Ham would mean a pay cut, leading to speculations that the 30-year-old is seeking a £7m payoff to part ways with Old Trafford.

United’s Perspective

The Red Devils viewed Maguire’s sale as a means to bolster their coffers. The defender, once acquired for a whopping £80m, has seen his stock fall under Erik ten Hag’s regime. With only eight Premier League starts last season, and a warning from Gareth Southgate about his England future, Maguire’s time at United seems limited.

The West Ham Opportunity

A switch to the London Stadium would promise Maguire more game time, positioning him well for Euro 2024. David Moyes, West Ham’s gaffer, was keen on the deal, even with some reservations within the club. The £30m bid from West Ham was greenlit by United just last week.

However, the waters are muddied. There’s talk of Maguire potentially donning the captain’s armband, but the uncertainty surrounding the move raises eyebrows. The Hammers’ recruitment team is also contemplating faster defensive options, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou on the radar.

West Ham’s Busy Window

The Hammers are gearing up for a hectic transfer window closure. Manchester City’s renewed interest in Lucas Paquetá, coupled with the Brazilian’s desire to move, keeps the club on its toes. Potential replacements? Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and City’s Cole Palmer are on the list. Additionally, West Ham has an eye on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, though Tottenham is also in the chase.