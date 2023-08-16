Doku to Man Utd or City? The Transfer Tug of War Heats Up

Transfer Saga: Doku’s Premier League Pursuit

In the heart of Manchester, the transfer winds are blowing strong. The latest whispers from the corridors of the Etihad Stadium suggest a new name is on the horizon, and it’s none other than Stade Rennais’ sensation, Jérémy Doku.

The Citizens’ Quest for Mahrez’s Heir

Riyad Mahrez’s departure to the Saudi top flight earlier this summer left a void in Manchester City’s attacking arsenal. The Algerian’s boots are big ones to fill, and the Cityzens have been on a diligent search for the perfect replacement. Doku, at just 21, has emerged as a prime candidate to take up the mantle.

Previously, Crystal Palace’s prodigy Michael Olise was in the frame, but with Chelsea swooping in and activating the France U21 international’s release clause, Stamford Bridge seems to be his next destination.

Another name that made the rounds was Olympique Lyonnais’ Bradley Barcola. Yet, as things stand, Manchester City’s focus is firmly on Doku. Sources close to the matter have revealed that a five-year contract agreement is in place between the Belgian international and the Premier League champions.

West Ham’s Surprise Move

But, as with any high-profile transfer, there’s a twist. West Ham United, always keen to bolster their squad, have thrown their hat into the ring. The Hammers, in a bold move, have already initiated talks and presented a verbal offer for the winger. With Doku’s current contract at Rennes set to run until 2025 and a valuation hovering around the €50m mark, it’s clear he’s a hot commodity.

The Road Ahead

Doku’s preference? The Etihad. But in the world of football, nothing’s certain until the ink is dry. With Manchester City gearing up for negotiations with Rennes, the coming days promise to be intriguing.