Wednesday, August 16, 2023
SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesDoku to Man Utd or City? The Transfer Tug of War Heats...

Doku to Man Utd or City? The Transfer Tug of War Heats Up

0
By Amelia Hartman
Süleyman Cebeci, of Stade Brestois and Jeremy Doku of Stade Rennais during the Amical 2023 between Stade Rennais and AS BREST on July 26, 2023 at Stade du Clos Gastel in Dinan Lehon , France - FOOTBALL : Rennes vs Brest - Amical - Pre Saison 2023 2024 - 26/07/2023 LaurentLairys/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL

Transfer Saga: Doku’s Premier League Pursuit

In the heart of Manchester, the transfer winds are blowing strong. The latest whispers from the corridors of the Etihad Stadium suggest a new name is on the horizon, and it’s none other than Stade Rennais’ sensation, Jérémy Doku.

The Citizens’ Quest for Mahrez’s Heir

Riyad Mahrez’s departure to the Saudi top flight earlier this summer left a void in Manchester City’s attacking arsenal. The Algerian’s boots are big ones to fill, and the Cityzens have been on a diligent search for the perfect replacement. Doku, at just 21, has emerged as a prime candidate to take up the mantle.

Previously, Crystal Palace’s prodigy Michael Olise was in the frame, but with Chelsea swooping in and activating the France U21 international’s release clause, Stamford Bridge seems to be his next destination.

Another name that made the rounds was Olympique Lyonnais’ Bradley Barcola. Yet, as things stand, Manchester City’s focus is firmly on Doku. Sources close to the matter have revealed that a five-year contract agreement is in place between the Belgian international and the Premier League champions.

West Ham’s Surprise Move

But, as with any high-profile transfer, there’s a twist. West Ham United, always keen to bolster their squad, have thrown their hat into the ring. The Hammers, in a bold move, have already initiated talks and presented a verbal offer for the winger. With Doku’s current contract at Rennes set to run until 2025 and a valuation hovering around the €50m mark, it’s clear he’s a hot commodity.

The Road Ahead

Doku’s preference? The Etihad. But in the world of football, nothing’s certain until the ink is dry. With Manchester City gearing up for negotiations with Rennes, the coming days promise to be intriguing.

Previous article
Maguire’s £30m West Ham Move: What Went Wrong?
Next article
Archer’s Aston Villa Future in Doubt: Sheffield Utd Ready to Pounce
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.