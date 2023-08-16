Everton’s Price Tag on Onana: Will Man Utd Cough Up?

Inside Track: Amadou Onana’s Future at Everton

Manchester United’s interest in Amadou Onana is no secret in the footballing world. However, recent whispers suggest that securing the services of the Everton star won’t come cheap. Despite the buzz, sources close to the situation have revealed that Everton hasn’t received any fresh enquiries from the Red Devils in recent days. This comes even as the two clubs have scheduled a private match against each other.

Everton’s Stance on Onana

Everton’s hierarchy has been clear about their intentions. Manager Sean Dyche emphasised just last week that there’s no pressing need for the club to offload any of its stars. The valuation of Onana by the Goodison Park top brass is telling. They rate him even higher than Romeo Lavia, who’s on the brink of a £60 million move from Southampton to Chelsea.

Onana’s Credentials

Onana’s credentials are impeccable. Not only does he hold a senior position in the Belgium national team compared to the once-capped Lavia, but he’s also donned the captain’s armband for his country. With over a century of senior appearances under his belt, Onana’s experience is undeniable. Everton’s faith in him is evident. Having acquired him for a cool £33.5 million from Lille just a year ago, they see a bright future for the young star. Comparisons are being drawn with Moises Caicedo, who recently made a record-breaking £115 million move to Chelsea. For Everton to even consider parting ways with Onana, the offer would need to be substantial.

Onana and the Everton Faithful

Everton’s fanbase has embraced Onana wholeheartedly. Reflecting on his bond with the Goodison Park supporters, Onana shared, “The passion here is palpable. Fans live and breathe football, and their love for Everton is unmatched. Their fervour motivates us as players.”