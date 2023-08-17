Arsenal’s New Defender Timber Sidelined with ACL Damage

A Setback for Arsenal’s New Signee: Timber’s Season in Peril

In what can only be described as a devastating blow for Arsenal, newcomer Jurrien Timber faces a significant spell on the sidelines report 90Min. The revelations post Saturday’s nerve-wracking 2-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest have the Arsenal faithful holding their breath.

Timber’s Tryst with Injury

Introduced to the grand Premier League stage, Timber marked his debut as a Gunner. The promise of his prowess, however, was short-lived. The defender, freshly acquired from Ajax, had the misfortune of limping off the pitch soon after the game’s midpoint.

His commitment was evident. Despite being at the receiving end of a foul on Brennan Johnson, Timber bravely resumed post half-time. Yet, destiny played a cruel twist around the 50-minute mark, seeing him crumble, with no adversary in close quarters.

Arsenal’s Assurance

Responding to the rising tide of concerns, the Gunners’ management stated, as reported by 90Min: “Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time. The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

Timber’s Heartfelt Message

Timber’s own sentiment resonates with a deep sense of regret, notably echoed in his words: “Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. Thanks for making me feel at home and see you at The Carpet.”

Amidst this turmoil, Arsenal fans and enthusiasts rally in hope, longing for the swift recovery of their promising star.