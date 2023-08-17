England’s Lionesses are poised to make history. The World Cup Final on Sunday sees them lock horns with Spain, a momentous clash promising to be more than just a game. The stage? Stadium Australia in Sydney. The hour? 11:00 BST. For the first time since that iconic year of 1966, either of England’s teams stands at the precipice of ultimate glory.

Path to the Final

England, the European champions, carved their way to the final with a convincing 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia. Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo were the names etched onto the score sheet. Positioned fourth in the Fifa rankings, the Lionesses tower two places above their Spanish adversaries who, in their own right, saw off Sweden in a nail-biting semi-final.

Where to Watch

The world will be watching. And they can do so live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website. Fans craving the passion and energy of live commentary can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Meanwhile, the BBC Sport website and app are set to serve up live text commentary for those who want to follow every kick and twist in real-time.

While the final promises its thrills, there’s also the third-place play-off between co-hosts Australia and three-time bronze medallists Sweden, broadcasted live on ITV, Saturday at 09:00 BST.

As reported by BBC Sport, the significance of this World Cup Final cannot be understated. The world watches, the nation holds its breath, and the Lionesses gear up to leave their mark.