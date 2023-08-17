Liverpool’s Transfer Lens Zooms into Endo and Gravenberch

Liverpool’s Strategic Midfield Move: Gravenberch and Endo on the Radar

Endo: The Tactical Shift from Stuttgart to Merseyside

Liverpool’s proactive search in the transfer market saw a £16m curveball aimed at Stuttgart for their seasoned midfielder, Wataru Endo. The Japanese captain, renowned for his combative style, isn’t just a stranger on the Reds’ radar; he’s well acquainted with Liverpool’s sporting director, Jorge Schmadtke. Beyond his midfield prowess, Endo’s adaptability to fill in as a centre-back could serve as a two-for-one deal for the Reds. A trip to Merseyside for his medical is on the cards, marking the last stages of this unexpected transfer.

Notably, his Stuttgart tenure is winding down, with less than a year left on his contract. Since making the move, first on loan, from Sint Truiden, Endo’s donned the Stuttgart shirt 133 times, making him a familiar figure in the Bundesliga.

Gravenberch: A Potential Departure from Bayern’s Midfield Overload

In another captivating development, Liverpool are reigniting flames of interest for Bayern Munich’s young talent, Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old has been eyeing an exit, eager for more consistent playtime. Though Bayern initially held their cards close, they’re now grappling with an overloaded midfield and financial pressures, particularly post the Harry Kane mega signing, making a sale plausible.

After sealing a five-year deal moving from Ajax to Bayern only last year, Gravenberch had a lukewarm season with merely three Bundesliga starts. Now, the tides might be turning towards an Anfield move.

Exploring Alternatives: The Reds’ Expanding Midfield Search

The search for midfield brilliance has not been smooth for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Their £111m bid for Moises Caicedo found approval, but the midfielder made a startling turn towards Chelsea. Their pursuit of the young prodigy, Romeo Lavia from Southampton, met a similar fate, with Chelsea seemingly proving a more enticing destination.

This increased urgency to bolster the midfield comes after notable departures: Fabinho to Al-Ittihad and Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq. While the likes of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace pique Liverpool’s interest, they face competition. Amrabat, the Moroccan World Cup sensation, has Manchester United’s eyes on him, especially after their Rasmus Hojlund’s signing. Doucoure, having played 36 matches for Palace, is another noteworthy option.

Despite the summer acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, a defensive midfield void persists. Endo seems poised to fill that gap.

As reported by Daily Mail, Liverpool’s midfield reshuffle looks promising, with Klopp seemingly pulling the right strings to ensure a balanced and dynamic squad for the season ahead.