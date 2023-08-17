Fulham’s Gem, Mitrovic, Tempted by Al-Hilal’s Lure

The Serbian Maestro in Sight

In the heart of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal has trained their gaze upon Fulham’s crown jewel, Aleksandar Mitrovic. Their persistence, having been rebuffed with a £25.5m bid just last month, is proving tenacious. Amidst their recent triumphant acquisition of Neymar for a staggering £86.3m, the club’s ambition soars, now believing they’re on the cusp of adding Mitrovic to their roster suggest reports from The Guardian.

Changing Tunes & Rising Bids

While Fulham initially stood resolute, declaring their 28-year-old talisman wasn’t on the market, the scene appears to be changing. Reports suggest that discussions have resumed, and the very walls of Craven Cottage may soon echo with the news of a deal exceeding £40m.

Al-Hilal’s Star-Studded Line-Up

One can’t help but admire Al-Hilal’s recent transfer strategy. With acquisitions like Rúben Neves, Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Lazio’s Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, and Neymar’s fellow countryman Malcom (who stunned with a hat-trick against Abha), Mitrovic could be in illustrious company.

The Rise of Mitrovic at Fulham

Arriving at Fulham from Newcastle in July 2018, Mitrovic has been nothing short of phenomenal. Cementing his place at the core of the Fulham squad, he surprised many by warming the bench during the season opener at Everton. Yet, his credentials are undeniable – a lucrative five-year contract signed two years prior and shattering the Championship goalscoring record on Fulham’s path to promotion.