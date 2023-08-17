Munich Beckons for De Gea as Man City Cling to Ortega

De Gea’s Future: Bayern Munich Beckons as Guardiola Plays Hardball

As the European transfer window draws to a frenetic close, David de Gea seems set to chart his next career move.

De Gea’s New Destination?

Fresh off his departure from Manchester United, David de Gea, once the poster boy for dependable goalkeeping at Old Trafford, is now on the radar of Bundesliga titans, Bayern Munich. Having parted ways with the Red Devils, many anticipated the Spanish shot-stopper would find solace in his home country, particularly after Thibaut Courtois’s recent injury made the Real Madrid goalkeeping spot seemingly up for grabs.

However, contrary to the swirling speculations, Real Madrid sidestepped the De Gea option, snapping up Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga instead. This was not the only twist in De Gea’s transfer tale; whispers of a lucrative Saudi Arabian move, too, faded into the ether.

As reported by The Daily Mirror, Bayern Munich, fresh off Manuel Neuer’s recurring injury nightmares and the exit of their reserve ‘keeper, Yann Sommer, to Inter Milan, seem to have zeroed in on the Spanish custodian. Trusted sources from Sky in Germany have chimed in, suggesting that the Bavarian heavyweights and De Gea’s camp have been engrossed in discussions. Even better, the former Manchester United man seems keen, giving the much-coveted ‘green light’ for the move to Allianz Arena. Crucially, ironing out personal terms seems a mere formality.

Guardiola’s Stance: An Unexpected Aid for De Gea?

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City’s football symphony, has inadvertently boosted De Gea’s chances of boarding the Bayern Munich-bound plane. The Bundesliga champions had previously earmarked City’s backup keeper, Stefan Ortega, as the frontrunner to fill their goalkeeping void. But Guardiola, ahead of the UEFA Super Cup face-off with Sevilla, unequivocally voiced his determination to keep the German at the Etihad.

Guardiola asserted, “It would be a problem to lose him [Ortega] – first for the quality. When we brought him here, [goalkeeping coach] Xabi Mancisidor showed me his clips, and he was the ‘keeper we needed. You know how many saves he makes in important games. We don’t want to lose him.”

Ortega’s journey to City’s Etihad Stadium has been remarkable. A free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld the previous summer, he’s showcased his mettle in 15 appearances, most notably during City’s triumphant FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester United.

With Guardiola’s intent clear, the domino effect may just propel De Gea into the welcoming arms of Bayern Munich.