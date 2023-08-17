Uncertain Future at Old Trafford for Ivorian Defender

Eric Bailly’s Uncertain Future at Manchester United

With the transfer window edging closer to its conclusion, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly might be preparing for a significant shift in his footballing journey.

Bailly and the Old Trafford Chronicles

One of Manchester United’s notable defenders, Eric Bailly, signed from Villarreal in 2016 for a reported fee of £30m, has experienced a rollercoaster ride during his tenure at Old Trafford. Once seen as a future defensive mainstay under Jose Mourinho’s reign, a series of injuries and limited game time have cast a shadow on his future at the club. It’s notable that Bailly hasn’t graced the Premier League with his presence since November 2021.

Adding to the narrative, the Ivorian centre-back was loaned to Ligue 1 side Marseille during the previous season. However, despite the French club possessing an option for a permanent deal, they decided against it, sending Bailly back to the rainy streets of Manchester. Now 29, the defender’s prospects under current gaffer Erik ten Hag seem to be dwindling.

Transitioning to New Horizons?

Reliable sources from RMC Sport indicate that a mutual agreement has been struck between Manchester United and Bailly. This would facilitate his exit as a free agent this summer, a year prior to the culmination of his contract. A decision of this magnitude suggests a considerable setback for the club, especially considering the significant sum they once parted with for his services.

The defender’s experience and skill haven’t gone unnoticed. Clubs, spanning from England’s Fulham to others in far-flung regions of Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are reportedly keen on securing his signature. Interestingly, it’s reported that a potential move to Besiktas has already been turned down by the player.

Controversy Around Selection Preferences

Further intrigue surrounds Bailly due to his recent comments hinting at a bias within Manchester United towards English players. In an interview with The Times, Bailly commented on the importance of fostering healthy competition within the squad. He stated, “[United] should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance… Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team.” He went on to express optimism about Ten Hag’s potential influence in altering this dynamic.

Erik ten Hag, known for his measured responses, addressed these remarks. He stated, “I cannot say [anything] about that. I was not in charge last season,” further emphasising that a player’s nationality doesn’t influence his decisions.

Concluding Thoughts

In totality, Eric Bailly’s journey with Manchester United, spanning over 113 appearances, is marked by highs, lows, and controversies. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen where the Ivorian finds himself come the start of the new season.