Divock Origi’s Next Move: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Divock Origi’s Future: A Tug-of-War Between East and London

The footballing journey of former Liverpool star, Divock Origi, seems to be taking another twist, as sources have brought to light the interests of several clubs.

Origi and AC Milan: A Brief Stint

Since his transfer to AC Milan, Origi’s journey hasn’t been as smooth as expected. Despite hopes of a fruitful chapter in Italy, he faced challenges during his debut season. Stefano Pioli, Milan’s head coach, appears to have other plans, leaving the Belgian forward in uncertainty after omitting him from their US pre-season tour.

After an underwhelming tally of just two goals and one assist over 36 appearances for the Champions League semi-finalists last season, the future looks uncertain for the 28-year-old in Milan.

Enter Al Fateh: A New Frontier?

Al Fateh, now managed by former Premier League figure Slaven Bilic, sees an opportunity. They aim to bring the talent of Origi to the Saudi Pro League, capitalising on his renowned ability as an impactful substitute – a role he embraced with elan during his Liverpool days.

This move would see Origi join an impressive list of football stars who have ventured into the Saudi Pro League, like Cristiano Ronaldo and N’Golo Kante.

Premier League Attractions

However, the allure of the Premier League might not have entirely waned for Origi. Football Insider reports both West Ham and Crystal Palace showing keen interest. With his track record, Origi’s Anfield days are memorable, having won the Champions League, Premier League, and domestic cups. And, who can forget that decisive goal in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham?

Legacy and What Lies Ahead

Origi, with 41 goals and 18 assists in 175 appearances for Liverpool, has left a mark in the English top tier. It remains to be seen if he chooses the familiarity of the Premier League or opts for a fresh start under the guidance of Bilic in Saudi Arabia.