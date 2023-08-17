Manchester City and The Paqueta Puzzle

The Quest for Paqueta Continues

The skies of Manchester remain abuzz. Not with the usual drizzle the city’s denizens are accustomed to, but with the intensity of the transfer rumours swirling around. Lucas Paqueta, the dazzling Brazilian at the heart of West Ham’s midfield, has, once again, caught the eyes of Manchester City.

Despite a previous bid being gently pushed to the side by the Hammers, the Mancunian giants are rumoured to be returning, chequebook in hand, with an improved £80 million package. A sum that closely shadows West Ham’s own valuation of £85 million. And while this number matches the release clause that’ll come into play next year in Paqueta’s contract, the East Londoners seem keen to seal the deal now.

But will the clubs bridge the evident £5 million chasm?

West Ham’s Eye on City’s Gem

In an interesting twist, it appears West Ham’s gaze is also directed northward. Cole Palmer, the 21-year-old prodigy donning City’s blue, has evidently captured their attention. With recent performances that can only be described as mesmerising, it’s no surprise the Hammers are keen on having him join their ranks.

As City grapples with the vacuum left in the wake of Kevin De Bruyne’s extended injury, their sights aren’t just set on Paqueta. Last week, whispers from Football Transfers revealed the club’s agreement with Jeremy Doku, Ligue 1’s latest sensation from Rennes. Not to mention, the word on the street is that Pep Guardiola’s admiration for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo is palpable. But Leipzig? They’re playing hard to get, showing no intentions of letting their star fly away.

West Ham’s Preemptive Measures

Paqueta’s possible shift to Manchester’s blue half has undeniably stirred some apprehension at West Ham. Thus, plans are being drafted, strategies formulated, for a potential Paqueta-less future.

Having signed him for £51 million from Lyon just last year, the idea of a departure does weigh heavy. Reports emerging from France suggest the Brazilian might’ve already had quiet conversations about a new life at the Etihad.

But for now, as the clock ticks down, as fans hold their collective breath, the saga continues. Will the Citizens embrace Paqueta? Only time will tell. And until then, Manchester waits.