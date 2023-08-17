The Next Anfield Sensation from PSV Eindhoven?

Liverpool’s Contingency Plans: Johan Bakayoko in Focus

The ever-evolving football landscape has seen Liverpool consider their next steps, particularly if they were to face the potential departure of their Egyptian talisman, Mohamed Salah. In the search for a fitting successor, the Reds have pinpointed PSV Eindhoven’s young prodigy, Johan Bakayoko.

Bakayoko: Europe’s Rising Star

At just 20, Bakayoko has taken the Eredivisie by storm, operating as a right-sided inverted winger, akin to Salah’s role at Anfield. Within the last year, his performance for both club and country has been nothing short of stellar, ensuring he remains on the radar of several top European outfits.

Having contributed with nine goals and six assists in 39 appearances for PSV during the previous campaign, Bakayoko commenced this season in sparkling form. Notably, he registered two assists in PSV’s recent Champions League qualifying triumph against Sturm Graz. However, as Football Insider reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli have already shown interest in the youngster, with Liverpool now joining the fray.

Salah’s Future at Anfield

While the future remains uncertain, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas tweeted on 7 August, affirming the player’s unwavering “commitment” to Liverpool. The revered Anfield figure, now aged 31, has his contract running until June 2025.

From Leuven to Liverpool?

Bakayoko’s journey in football started with youth stints at Leuven, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht. At PSV, he remains contracted until June 2026. Before his senior breakthrough last season, he had a commendable record, netting 20 times in 55 outings for the Dutch side’s youth teams. His recent senior debut for Belgium was marked with a goal during a qualifier against Estonia on 20 June, solidifying his reputation as a player to watch.

As Liverpool plans for the future, Bakayoko could very well be a key piece of their puzzle, ensuring they remain at the forefront of English and European football.