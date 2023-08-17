Unheralded Bundesliga Midfielder: Shrewd Investment for Klopp

Liverpool’s Unexpected Transfer Move

Liverpool are, according to reports in The Athletic, on the verge of securing their third summer signing as they close in on finalising the signing of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

This transfer seemingly came out of the blue on Wednesday and was broken by a social media influencer before being picked up by journalists.

Social Media’s Mixed Reactions

The reaction on social media was, predictably, reactionary. Those who had seen Endo play for Stuttgart and/or Japan were level-headed and viewed the move as a sensible one, while those who had not threw their toys from their prams.

Endo, capped 50 times and captain of the Japanese National Team, was dubbed an “unknown 30-year-old” by the particularly uninformed, while others questioned his quality, the fee, and anything else people could think of.

Praise from the Informed

Those who have seen a lot of him glowed about him, and talked about his leadership, his bravery, and his drive while also mentioning his ball-winning and versatility.

Those are all attributes that Jurgen Klopp will likely be keen to add to his group and are part of why this transfer makes a lot of sense, even if it is a bit of a comedown from this time last week when Liverpool thought they had secured Moises Caicedo.

Endo’s Role in the Team

Liverpool fans should not look down on this deal though, because when you dig into it, it does make sense. Endo will not be Liverpool’s starter. His will be a squad role. He is not the Fabinho replacement, he is the James Milner replacement.

Klopp spoke recently about wanting to replace James Milner’s ability to come on late in games and see them out using experience and versatility. While Klopp is overstating Milner’s ability to do that, Endo will be able to. Equally at home in the centre of defense, as he is in midfield, he can also fill in at right-back if required.

Liverpool’s Upcoming Signings

Liverpool will sign a starter in the remaining two weeks of the window, with Cheick Doucoure seemingly their top target now. Having Doucoure in the starting unit with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai gives Klopp the best midfield he will have had during his time at the club.

The Bigger Picture

In reserve, he will then have the wise old heads of Thiago and Endo, able to offer him very different options. And then there are the young legs of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Future Transfer Plans

That gives Liverpool a very strong midfield unit, and they may not be finished adding to it. Reports suggest that in addition to Doucoure, they are also chasing Andre of Fluminense with a view of bringing him over in January. He is seen as a Thiago successor, with the Spaniard expected to leave next summer. Getting the Brazilian six months in advance allows a settling-in, and mentorship, period before he will be expected to really contribute.

Conclusion

The signing of the Stuttgart captain might seem an odd one right now, but if the other pieces in play land the right way for Liverpool they might be looking at a job well done in terms of their midfield rebuild come September 1st.