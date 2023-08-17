Man Utd’s Transfer Woes: Are The Glazers’ Greed to Blame?

Ten Hag’s Vision for Man Utd

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag had been meticulously planning a revamp of Manchester United’s squad since last summer. Insiders whispered about the potential departure of as many as 11 first-team players, with names like Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, and the much-discussed Harry Maguire leading the list.

The Transfer Hurdles

Despite the buzz, moving such high-profile players, given their hefty wage packets, was always going to be a challenge. Interestingly, the club seemed hesitant to accept some of the offers on the table.

A fortnight ago, the rumour mill was abuzz with Maguire’s potential exit. The England international was reportedly seeking a move to bolster his national team prospects. However, complications around his severance package with Man Utd made the move seem unlikely.

The Transfer Carousel

While McTominay’s potential move to Newcastle turned out to be a mere smokescreen, van de Beek’s transfer to Real Sociedad seems to be in limbo. Meanwhile, offers from West Ham for both Maguire and McTominay were rebuffed by the Red Devils. The most significant sale this window? Anthony Elanga’s move to Nottingham Forest for a cool €17.5m.

The Financial Picture

To put things in perspective, Manchester United’s total earnings from player sales this window stand at a modest €38.7m. In stark contrast, Chelsea, known for their transfer acumen, raked in a whopping €253.9m.

The Takeover Saga

The much-anticipated Qatari takeover, expected to be finalised by summer, promised an influx of around €70m for Man Utd. However, with the takeover still in the air, ten Hag had to make do with a €150m transfer kitty. The Dutch tactician splurged on Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, taking the total expenditure to €191.7 million.

The Maguire Conundrum

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, ten Hag’s vision doesn’t seem to align with Maguire’s style of play. The manager’s preference leans towards versatile players like Kim Min-jae or Benjamin Parvard. The delayed takeover and unexpected transfer fees, like the €75 million for Hojlund, have further strained the club’s finances.

The Road Ahead

Ten Hag’s blueprint for success hinges on a traditional No.9 leading the attack. The unexpected reliance on a young Hojlund, who netted just ten goals last season, wasn’t part of the plan. With the transfer window closing in a fortnight, the clock is ticking for Manchester United to make some crucial decisions.