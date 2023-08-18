Nottingham Forest’s Audacious Chelsea Pursuit

Forest Eye Chelsea Talent

It’s evident that Nottingham Forest’s ambitions aren’t limited by their recent Premier League return. A flutter in North London – a 2-1 loss at Arsenal – showed both promise and areas for improvement. The notable highlight was Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka’s goals, which, while impressive, were tough pills for the Tricky Trees to swallow.

One might wonder about the contribution of Matt Turner and Ola Aina. Both integral members of Forest’s starting lineup against Arsenal, they symbolise a shift in the club’s recruitment strategy this season.

Anthony Elanga’s introduction to the match off the bench, resulting in a pivotal assist, only adds to the intrigue of Forest’s summer plans. Following their 2022 summer splurge, it seems Cooper and his backroom staff have adopted a more refined approach this time around. Yet, whispers suggest they’re not done just yet.

In the Transfer Rumour Mill

Though it’s being reported by Daily Mail that Forest’s gaze has firmly set on a Chelsea trio, it’s worth noting the dynamics at play. Callum Hudson-Odoi, a winger who couldn’t quite cut it at Bayer Leverkusen, might find a new chapter at Forest. Even though there are strong ties linking him with Fulham, the East Midlands could offer the fresh start he desperately seeks.

Then there’s Trevoh Chalobah. Chelsea’s recent Monaco acquisitions – namely Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile – predict a diminished role for Chalobah at Stamford Bridge. But his 18 Premier League starts for Chelsea last season shouldn’t be easily dismissed. Perhaps Forest sees the potential of a diamond roughened by Chelsea’s bottom-half finish.

Ian Maatsen’s recent success contrasts starkly with his two clubmates. Having been integral to Burnley’s Championship victory – contributing 10 goals in 39 appearances – he’s ripe for another Premier League stint.

Cooper’s Masterplan

The agenda is clear. Cooper wishes to bolster his defence. While the interest in Chelsea’s talents is gaining momentum, Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Benfica’s Morato are also on Forest’s radar.

Harwood-Bellis, fresh from an impressive season at Burnley, offers Premier League experience, which could be crucial for Cooper’s plans.

Come Friday night, when Sheffield United visit the City Ground, Forest’s back three is likely to feature Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, and Scott McKenna. But with the transfer window’s conclusion looming, one can only speculate who else might join the fray.

Forest’s aspirations are clear. Their intent is evident. The days ahead in this transfer window could define their Premier League journey this season.