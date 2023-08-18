Liverpool Announce the Acquisition of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Wataru Endo Joins The Reds

The excitement on Merseyside reached a crescendo when the official Liverpool FC website confirmed the signing of Wataru Endo, the defensive midfield dynamo from Stuttgart, for a fee in the ballpark of €19 million.

Having been a stalwart figure at Stuttgart, not to mention his role as captain for both his club and Japan, Endo is now set to call Anfield home for the next four years.

This move came into focus especially after Liverpool’s pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia didn’t come to fruition, with both talents deciding on Chelsea instead.

“I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool." Watch @wataru0209's first interview as a Red in full on @LFCTV GO 🗣️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2023

Jurgen Klopp, in his characteristic fervour, spoke about the transfer to LFCTV: “I’m really happy,” he began, “I know how the football world functions, but do take a moment to understand – he’s an exceptional talent. Captain of Stuttgart and Japan, conversant in English, a true gentleman off the pitch, and an absolute powerhouse on it.”

Expressing his elation, Endo shared with Liverpoolfc.com, “Joining a colossal entity like Liverpool is thrilling. The Premier League and especially playing in front of the Anfield crowd is a dream I’ve cherished. My role? I envision it as the No. 6, providing a solid defensive foundation and ensuring the midfield is tightly knit.”

Endo: A Man of Many Talents

While primarily recognised for his role as a defensive midfielder, Endo’s versatility is one of his standout traits. He’s adept at playing centre back and right-back, a testament to which is his near-consistent presence for Stuttgart over the last three seasons.

But it isn’t just his playing skills that made him attractive to Liverpool. The departures of veterans like Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Fabinho had left a leadership void in the team. Endo, with his commendable leadership qualities, seems primed to fill this space and join Liverpool’s impressive roster of national team skippers, such as Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Mohammed Salah.

However, fans keen on seeing him in action against Bournemouth might need to wait. His participation is contingent on receiving his work permit and international clearance in time.

"Machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, a sensational attitude" The boss on what @wataru0209 can bring to the Reds: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2023

The Unique Value of Wataru Endo

So, what exactly will Endo contribute to Liverpool?

Underestimating Endo is a folly. He embodies professionalism, fierce competition, and serves as an inspiring figure, especially for Liverpool’s budding midfield talents.

His significance to Stuttgart is palpable. Their continued presence in the Bundesliga can largely be attributed to Endo’s relentless defensive prowess. His tenacity is unmatched, and he’s a nightmare for opponents attempting to penetrate the defence.

But he’s not just about defence. While he might not fit the mould of a traditional deep-lying playmaker, his passing accuracy and technique align seamlessly with Liverpool’s playing style.

The question that remains, however, is why he chose now to leave Stuttgart. Speculations suggest it could be due to personal reasons, being a father to five, it would indeed have taken a monumental opportunity like Liverpool to consider relocating.

In sum, the excitement surrounding Endo’s move to Anfield is palpable, and fans eagerly await the dynamism he’s bound to bring to the team.