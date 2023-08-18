Premier League Matchweek 2 – Fixtures, Team News, Injuries

Premier League Matchweek 2 Preview: Exciting Clashes Await!

The Premier League’s euphoria returns with Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 campaign. Hold onto your seats because the action isn’t slowing down! With title contenders like Arsenal and Manchester City making a statement in their opening games, we’re in for another captivating weekend.

However, fans looking forward to all ten fixtures might be slightly disappointed. The Luton Town and Burnley clash at Kenilworth Road has been delayed due to construction issues.

The blues of Manchester will lock horns with a Newcastle United side brimming with confidence after their 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa. Arsenal, not to be outdone, will head to the grounds of Crystal Palace, while Manchester United have a riveting face-off against Tottenham Hotspur in the pipeline.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 7.45pm BST

Forest’s side might welcome back Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate. However, the likes of Harry Toffolo and Giulian Biancone remain doubtful.

Sheffield United sees McBurnie’s potential return while Davies might wait a bit longer.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Fulham vs Brentford

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 3pm BST

Fulham’s Mitrovic remains on the bench while Joao Palhinha’s shoulder injury keeps him out.

Brentford, suffering from minor injuries, will miss Frank Onyeka and Ben Mee. Their striker, Ivan Toney, is set for a long break due to an FA ban.

Referee: Tim Robinson

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 3pm BST

Liverpool will miss the presence of Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic who have returned to team training but won’t make the squad. New signing Endo may feature if his work permit is approved in time.

Bournemouth will not have new signing Alex Scott due to a recent injury.

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 3pm BST

Wolves were unfortunate in their tight loss to Manchester United. Matheus Cunha, having displayed his mettle, is one to watch out for. With no new injuries, they’ll be hoping to make a statement at home.

Brighton, after their victorious start, is facing minor hiccups with Adam Webster’s absence but might see his return. Roberto De Zerbi, the head coach, has his eyes set on getting those three points.

Referee: Andy Madeley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 5.30pm BST

Tottenham are nursing injuries with Sessegnon, Gil, and Bentancur all sidelined. The spotlight remains on Tanguy Ndombele and Fraser Forster, whose participation remains uncertain.

Manchester United are facing their challenges, with new signing Rasmus Hojlund set to miss this fixture. Fans are keen to see if Lisandro Martinez will make it to the squad after his ankle scare.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 8pm BST

Manchester City have De Bruyne sidelined for the foreseeable future. However, the potential return of both Dias and Stones could bolster their defence.

Newcastle United fans might have to wait a bit longer for Joe Willock’s return, as mentioned by Eddie Howe. The Magpies, after their emphatic win, will certainly aim to upset the champions.

Referee: Robert Jones

Aston Villa vs Everton

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 2pm BST

Aston Villa face injury woes, with Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia both out for significant periods. Their start hasn’t been ideal, and they’re desperate to give fans something to cheer about.

Everton might see the return of their talisman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. With Arnaut Danjuma potentially getting more minutes, they’re looking potent in attack.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 4.30pm BST

West Ham have a clean bill of health, placing them in good stead against their London rivals.

Chelsea aren’t so fortunate. Their captain, Reece James, and the versatile Trevoh Chalobah are both out, making team selection a challenging affair for Mauricio Pochettino.

Referee: John Brooks

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Date: Monday, August 21

Time: 8pm BST

Crystal Palace continue to miss Michael Olise, but Roy Hodgson remains hopeful about the player’s dedication towards recovery.

Arsenal, after their victorious start, have Timber’s ACL injury dampening spirits. The potential return of Oleksandr Zinchenko is keenly awaited.

Referee: David Coote

Final Thoughts

As the Premier League whirlwind returns with Matchweek 2, football enthusiasts around the globe eagerly anticipate another weekend filled with drama, skills, goals, and perhaps a sprinkle of controversy. With every team looking to solidify their position or make amends for their previous outings, expect nothing short of fireworks.