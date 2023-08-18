Premier League Matchweek 2 – Fixtures, Team News, Injuries

Premier League Matchweek 2 Preview: Exciting Clashes Await!
The Premier League’s euphoria returns with Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 campaign. Hold onto your seats because the action isn’t slowing down! With title contenders like Arsenal and Manchester City making a statement in their opening games, we’re in for another captivating weekend.
However, fans looking forward to all ten fixtures might be slightly disappointed. The Luton Town and Burnley clash at Kenilworth Road has been delayed due to construction issues.
The blues of Manchester will lock horns with a Newcastle United side brimming with confidence after their 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa. Arsenal, not to be outdone, will head to the grounds of Crystal Palace, while Manchester United have a riveting face-off against Tottenham Hotspur in the pipeline.
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United
- Date: Friday, August 18
- Time: 7.45pm BST
- Forest’s side might welcome back Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate. However, the likes of Harry Toffolo and Giulian Biancone remain doubtful.
- Sheffield United sees McBurnie’s potential return while Davies might wait a bit longer.
- Referee: Peter Bankes
Fulham vs Brentford
- Date: Saturday, August 19
- Time: 3pm BST
- Fulham’s Mitrovic remains on the bench while Joao Palhinha’s shoulder injury keeps him out.
- Brentford, suffering from minor injuries, will miss Frank Onyeka and Ben Mee. Their striker, Ivan Toney, is set for a long break due to an FA ban.
- Referee: Tim Robinson
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, August 19
- Time: 3pm BST
- Liverpool will miss the presence of Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic who have returned to team training but won’t make the squad. New signing Endo may feature if his work permit is approved in time.
- Bournemouth will not have new signing Alex Scott due to a recent injury.
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Saturday, August 19
- Time: 3pm BST
- Wolves were unfortunate in their tight loss to Manchester United. Matheus Cunha, having displayed his mettle, is one to watch out for. With no new injuries, they’ll be hoping to make a statement at home.
- Brighton, after their victorious start, is facing minor hiccups with Adam Webster’s absence but might see his return. Roberto De Zerbi, the head coach, has his eyes set on getting those three points.
- Referee: Andy Madeley
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
- Date: Saturday, August 19
- Time: 5.30pm BST
- Tottenham are nursing injuries with Sessegnon, Gil, and Bentancur all sidelined. The spotlight remains on Tanguy Ndombele and Fraser Forster, whose participation remains uncertain.
- Manchester United are facing their challenges, with new signing Rasmus Hojlund set to miss this fixture. Fans are keen to see if Lisandro Martinez will make it to the squad after his ankle scare.
- Referee: Michael Oliver
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
- Date: Saturday, August 19
- Time: 8pm BST
- Manchester City have De Bruyne sidelined for the foreseeable future. However, the potential return of both Dias and Stones could bolster their defence.
- Newcastle United fans might have to wait a bit longer for Joe Willock’s return, as mentioned by Eddie Howe. The Magpies, after their emphatic win, will certainly aim to upset the champions.
- Referee: Robert Jones
Aston Villa vs Everton
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Time: 2pm BST
- Aston Villa face injury woes, with Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia both out for significant periods. Their start hasn’t been ideal, and they’re desperate to give fans something to cheer about.
- Everton might see the return of their talisman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. With Arnaut Danjuma potentially getting more minutes, they’re looking potent in attack.
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
West Ham United vs Chelsea
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Time: 4.30pm BST
- West Ham have a clean bill of health, placing them in good stead against their London rivals.
- Chelsea aren’t so fortunate. Their captain, Reece James, and the versatile Trevoh Chalobah are both out, making team selection a challenging affair for Mauricio Pochettino.
- Referee: John Brooks
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
- Date: Monday, August 21
- Time: 8pm BST
- Crystal Palace continue to miss Michael Olise, but Roy Hodgson remains hopeful about the player’s dedication towards recovery.
- Arsenal, after their victorious start, have Timber’s ACL injury dampening spirits. The potential return of Oleksandr Zinchenko is keenly awaited.
- Referee: David Coote
Final Thoughts
As the Premier League whirlwind returns with Matchweek 2, football enthusiasts around the globe eagerly anticipate another weekend filled with drama, skills, goals, and perhaps a sprinkle of controversy. With every team looking to solidify their position or make amends for their previous outings, expect nothing short of fireworks.