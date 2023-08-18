West Ham’s Shopping Spree: Targeting Ajax’s Golden Boy, Kudus

The London Club’s Amsterdam Adventure

West Ham’s vision for their upcoming season is crystallising with every passing day. The Hammers’ newest chess move? A keen eye on Ajax’s midfield marvel, Mohammed Kudus. It’s clear the London club is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to reinforce their attacking line-up. With the swirling rumours of Lucas Paquetá’s departure to Manchester City, it’s apparent that West Ham wants to make sure they’re not left wanting upfront.

Steidten’s Amsterdam Sojourn

Ajax and Amsterdam are no strangers to football negotiations. Enter Tim Steidten, West Ham’s man with the plan and technical director, already on ground zero, rubbing shoulders with Ajax’s top brass. The optimism in the air is palpable. Could this be the deal that brings Kudus, with a speculated tag of £40m, to the Premier League? West Ham’s admiration for the Ghanaian’s flexibility isn’t a secret. Word has it that besides his midfield magic, Kudus might just wear the forward’s cap too.

But let’s not put all the eggs in one basket. Beyond Kudus, West Ham’s radar is beeping with interest for Nottingham Forest’s sensation Brennan Johnson and the dazzling Rennes winger, Jérémy Doku – though whispers suggest the latter might be Manchester-bound.

The Wahi Chronicles

In parallel, the Londoners are not just limiting their gaze to the Netherlands. Steidten seems to have another ace up his sleeve. Elye Wahi, the young prodigy from Montpellier, who left quite an imprint in Ligue 1 with his 19 goal tally, is also catching West Ham’s fancy. Montpellier’s asking price? A cool £30m. Given the lineup of clubs – from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain – showing interest, West Ham seems to be in a race against time and competition.

Moyes’ Striker Search

David Moyes isn’t someone to sit on the sidelines. His ambitions are clear – bring in a striker who can make a difference. While a £40m offer for Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke didn’t quite seal the deal, West Ham’s enthusiasm remains undeterred. Names like Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Feyernoord’s Santiago Giménez are buzzing around.

And it doesn’t stop at the forward line. The club’s defensive blueprint is also under works. A recent pull-back from a potential deal with Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has only intensified the Hammers’ interest in other talents, with Stuttgart’s Konstantinos Mavropanos and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou emerging as potential targets.

The Premier League’s wheel of transfers is in full spin. West Ham, under the discerning eye of Moyes and the strategic approach of Steidten, is gearing up for a promising season. As reported by The Guardian, the moves and shakes of this club in the transfer window are already turning heads. Will they land their coveted stars? Only time will tell.