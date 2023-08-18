Report: Spurs Defender on Monaco’s Transfer Radar

Davinson Sanchez: Monaco Interest Within Tottenham Ranks

Monaco’s Latest Pursuit

In the constantly evolving world of football transfers, Monaco seem to have their eyes set on Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back, Davinson Sanchez. Having already broadened their defence with Mohammed Salisu, the Ligue 1 club appear to be in the market for yet another addition to their backline.

The Telegraph report that the 27-year-old Colombian international has been green-lit by Spurs for a potential summer move if the terms align. This tactical reshuffling comes as Tottenham’s new manager, Ange Postecoglou, redefines his squad to suit his vision for the upcoming Premier League season.

Previous Interest and Options

Before Monaco expressed their intentions, Russian club Spartak Moscow tabled a £12.9 million offer for the player. However, Sanchez seemed less inclined to ply his trade in Russia. Additionally, Galatasaray has floated the idea of welcoming Sanchez to the Turkish league.

Monaco’s interests haven’t been solely limited to Sanchez. They have also been keenly observing Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, a player Tottenham too have kept tabs on. While Postecoglou welcomed Micky van de Ven to Spurs with a hefty £40 million price tag, he hints at the prospect of another defensive addition before the transfer window concludes.

A Potential Exit for Sanchez?

Having worn the Ajax jersey before his £42 million move to Tottenham in 2017, Sanchez’s journey with Spurs has had its peaks and valleys. Last season’s underwhelming performance against Bournemouth, which led to an early substitution, didn’t sit well with the Spurs faithful, resulting in some vocal criticism. Despite making a total of 18 appearances throughout the season, the air of uncertainty regarding his place in the squad persists.

Given the investments and the anticipated restructuring, it might be safe to assume that Spurs could part ways with Sanchez for a figure lower than his initial acquisition cost, even amidst the heightened summer interest.