West Ham vs Chelsea Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

West Ham United welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium this weekend. This will be the first competitive match at the stadium since they won the Europa Conference League. There should be a celebratory atmosphere and the Hammers have picked up some good results against the bigger clubs under David Moyes. The players will believe they can get a victory this weekend, but Chelsea are going to be much better under Mauricio Pochettino.

There is a lot of business for West Ham to do before the transfer window closes. Although it does look like Lucas Paqueta won’t be joining Manchester City, which is a major boost for the Hammers. Edson Alvarez could be in line for his debut, while there is talk that the club may be returning to Ajax to sign the exciting Mohamed Kudus. Last weekend, it wasn’t the best performance by West Ham. They will be glad to get a point on the board and they will be hoping for improvements this weekend.

Chelsea delivered one of the most talked about performances of the opening weekend. It wasn’t perfect, but it was clear how much they had already progressed under Pochettino. The Blues now have a top level coach again and coupled with their ambitious transfer activity, they will be expecting to challenge for a top four finish. If they are to manage that, they need to win matches like this one. The signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have dominated the headlines in recent days. Both could make their debuts this weekend.

Interesting stats

In four of the last five Premier League seasons, West Ham have tasted defeat in their first home league match of the season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have won their first away fixture in six of the last seven seasons.

Bowen

The West Ham attack is a problem for David Moyes to fix, as they struggled to offer a consistent threat last weekend. However, he will be pleased by the performance of Jarrod Bowen. He is now arguably the best player at the club and he could improve his production levels further this season. Against Bournemouth, he scored an incredible long range goal and that underlined the threat he poses. Bowen’s movement makes him dangerous, while he carries a threat all across the pitch. Last weekend, Ben Chilwell was very advanced against Liverpool. If Chelsea set up similarly this weekend, Bowen could benefit from that space.

Jackson

Despite failing to score, Nicolas Jackson was very impressive on his Chelsea debut. It was a signing out of left field, as he didn’t have a big reputation in this country. To become Chelsea’s starting striker is difficult, but Jackson looks to have the capabilities to succeed in the role. Shot volume is important for a centre forward. The Senegalese international had four attempts on goal against Liverpool. It will be expected that he can carry an even bigger threat against the rest of the division. Last season, he scored 12 times in La Liga. This was in limited minutes. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him open his account for Chelsea on Sunday.

Team news

Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse are available, with both players hoping to make their debuts. There are no injuries for West Ham at the moment.

Reece James has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. That could lead to a first start for Malo Gusto. Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Christopher Nkunku are all unavailable.

Verdict

This should be a good indicator of where both clubs currently are. West Ham need to be a good team at home this season, as there will be worries about their abilities to win away from home without Declan Rice. It will be very difficult for them to replace him like-for-like and the set-up last weekend showed that. Chelsea looked really good last weekend and there is expectation they will win this weekend.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea