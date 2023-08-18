Report: Manchester City Bag £1m Leicester Wonderkid

Manchester City’s Teenage Kicks: Tyrese Noubissie Acquisition

Amidst a heated race to secure some of the most promising young talents in football, Manchester City have triumphed. They have successfully signed Tyrese Noubissie, a 14-year-old prodigy previously with Leicester, in a deal worth a staggering £1 million, as reported by TalkSport.

Despite keen interest from Premier League heavyweights including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea; the French midfielder will now don the sky-blue jersey.

Noubissie’s City Prospects

Expected to initially join Manchester City’s Under-16 side, there’s anticipation that Noubissie will be offered a professional contract as he approaches 17 in 2026.

The young talent himself took to social media to share his enthusiasm: “Happy to announce that I have signed for Man City,” expressing how proud the moment was for him and his family and the eagerness to begin this new chapter.

📝 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: Manchester City have completed the signing of 14-year old Tyrese Noubissie from Leicester for €1.2M. 😨👶🏽💎 The Livingston-born talent is eligible to play for several national teams – England, Scotland, Cameroon and France. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷 (Source: @lequipe) pic.twitter.com/1jAa00sYWk — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 17, 2023

City’s Strategic Vision

L’Equipe suggests that Manchester City’s recruitment strategy is evident – targeting young talents with immense potential to shape the future. The acquisition of Noubissie, therefore, aligns with this blueprint. Notably, both Aston Villa and Newcastle expressed their interest in the young star before City firmly planted their flag.

An Array of International Possibilities

Born in Livingston, Noubissie possesses a diverse lineage that makes him eligible to represent multiple nations on the international stage – Scotland, England, France, and Cameroon. The French FA, recognising his potential, has already reached out to his representatives, in hopes he might don the French jersey.

This chapter in Noubissie’s journey reflects not just his own promise, but also Manchester City’s continued commitment to nurturing the next generation of footballing stars.