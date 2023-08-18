Che Adams to Everton: Deal Almost Done

Everton’s Pursuit of Che Adams: The Inside Track

In the heart of the transfer window, Everton’s intentions are clear. The Merseyside club is on the brink of securing a deal for Southampton’s Che Adams. The 27-year-old striker, having made waves in the Championship, is now on the Toffees’ radar. Here’s the latest from the corridors of power.

The Price Tag: Southampton’s Stance

Southampton’s valuation of Adams stands firm at £15 million. This comes despite Everton’s initial £12 million offer. The Saints’ determination to hold onto their price is understandable, especially considering Adams’ recent form. He’s found the net in the opening two Championship fixtures, a stark contrast to his five league goals the previous season.

Contract Talks and Personal Terms

While the clubs may be haggling over the transfer fee, Everton seems to have made headway in discussions with Adams himself. An agreement in principle regarding personal terms is believed to be in place. This move comes after Southampton’s unfortunate relegation from the Premier League, a factor that might have influenced Adams’ decision.

Everton’s Summer Acquisitions

Everton’s ambition is evident. Under Sean Dyche, the club has already welcomed Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, and young sensation Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon. Adams, if the deal goes through, would be the fifth addition to this list.

Adams’ Journey So Far

Since his Premier League debut in 2019, Adams has been a consistent performer. With 25 goals and 14 assists in 124 top-flight appearances, he’s proven his worth. His £30,000-a-week wage at St Mary’s Stadium and the £15 million transfer fee in 2019 reflect his importance to Southampton. Beyond club football, Adams has also shone on the international stage, scoring six times in 23 appearances for Scotland.

In Conclusion

Everton’s pursuit of Adams showcases their intent to bolster their attacking options. With the transfer window still open, it remains to be seen if the Toffees can seal the deal for the Southampton striker.