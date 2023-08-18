West Ham vs Chelsea: Battle for London Supremacy

Chelsea vs West Ham: Premier League Showdown

At a Glance:

Detail Information Location London, England Stadium London Stadium Date Sunday 20 August Kick-off 16:30 BST Referee John Brooks VAR Paul Tierney

Previous Encounters:

Team Wins Last Meeting West Ham 1 West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (11 February 2023) Chelsea 3 Draws 1

TV Broadcast Options:

Country Channels/Streams United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD United States NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo Canada fuboTV Canada

London’s footballing giants, Chelsea and West Ham, are set to lock horns in a thrilling London derby this Sunday afternoon. Both teams are on the hunt for their first Premier League victory of the season, having drawn their respective opening matches. Chelsea’s stalemate came against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, while West Ham managed to secure a point at Bournemouth, thanks to a late strike from Dominic Solanke.

With no European distractions this season, Chelsea aims to make an early statement in the Premier League. Fans are eagerly anticipating the potential debut of Moises Caicedo in Chelsea blue.

West Ham’s Spotlight:

The Hammers’ midfield will be under the microscope, with supporters keenly awaiting James Ward Prowse’s debut. The recent acquisition from Southampton might just get the nod from David Moyes. However, Edson Alvarez’s inclusion seems doubtful due to fitness concerns. The West Ham gaffer is likely to stick with Alphonse Areola between the sticks.

Predicted West Ham Lineup (4-3-3): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen.

Chelsea’s Corner:

Mauricio Pochettino’s start at Chelsea has been marred by a string of injuries. Key players like Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Trevoh Chalobah are set to miss out. However, the silver lining is the availability of Caicedo, who could bolster the midfield after his blockbuster move from Brighton. Romeo Lavia’s inclusion remains uncertain.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Match Prediction:

West Ham’s quest for stability continues with new arrivals and potential departures. Chelsea, on the other hand, showed glimpses of brilliance against Liverpool. Given Caicedo’s potential impact and Chelsea’s evident progress, the Blues are tipped as favourites for this encounter.