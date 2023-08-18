Postecoglou’s Spurs Face Ultimate Test Against Man Utd

A New Era for Spurs

In the heart of London, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to witness a thrilling encounter as Tottenham welcome Manchester United. This marks Tottenham’s inaugural Premier League home match under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou. The absence of Harry Kane was palpable in their recent draw against Brentford, but the North London side showcased potential and promise.

On the other hand, Manchester United, despite their victory over Wolves, left many questions unanswered. The match was not without its controversies, and the Red Devils were far from their scintillating best.

Key Details At A Glance

Detail Information Date & Time Saturday 19 August, 2023, 5.30pm BST Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Previous Meetings [To be added based on historical data]

How to Catch the Action

Viewing Option Details TV Channel Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Kick-off Coverage Starts at 5pm Live Stream Available on the Sky Go app for subscribers Live Blog Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog with Dan Kilpatrick offering insights from the venue

Team News: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Tottenham fans have reasons to cheer as Cristian Romero is set to return after a head injury scare last weekend. However, the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Bryan Gil won’t be gracing the pitch. Fraser Forster, though, is expected to be match-ready.

Manchester United’s camp has its own share of concerns. While Lisandro Martinez is likely to shake off a minor ankle injury, Rasmus Hojlund’s much-anticipated debut remains on hold. Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are also on the sidelines.

Match Prediction

Both teams have their vulnerabilities, but Tottenham, even without their talisman Kane, seem to be finding their rhythm. Their attacking prowess could pose a threat to United, but defensive lapses might just be their Achilles heel.