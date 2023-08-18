Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: The London Derby You Can’t Miss

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Match Preview

London will be buzzing with excitement as Selhurst Park prepares to host a thrilling encounter between Crystal Palace and Arsenal to conclude this Premier League weekend. Both teams are coming off impressive victories, setting the stage for a captivating showdown.

At a Glance:

Detail Information Date Monday, August 21, 2023 Kick-off 8:00 pm BST Venue Selhurst Park, London

Previous Meetings:

Outcome Count Crystal Palace Wins 6 Draws 16 Arsenal Wins 31

TV Viewing Options:

Platform Details TV Channel Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Coverage Starts 6:30 pm Live Stream Available on Sky Go app Live Blog Standard Sport’s dedicated match coverage

The Backstory:

The last time Arsenal visited Selhurst Park, they ignited their title aspirations. Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, the team has only grown stronger. On the other side, Roy Hodgson’s squad has faced challenges, with the departure of two pivotal players and potential further exits looming.

Team News:

Crystal Palace will be without the services of Will Hughes, Matheus Franca, and Nathan Ferguson. However, fans can expect to see Tyrick Mitchell back in action and Jefferson Lerma making his home debut. Despite swirling transfer rumours linking Michael Olise to Chelsea, he remains sidelined due to injury.

Arsenal’s lineup has its own concerns. Jurrien Timber is out after an unfortunate ACL injury during his league debut against Forest. Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are also unlikely to make an appearance. However, there’s a buzz of excitement around David Raya, who might just step onto the pitch for his Arsenal debut. The status of Oleksandr Zinchenko remains uncertain.

Match Prediction:

While Arsenal’s performance against Forest wasn’t their finest, they seem poised to challenge a transitioning Palace side, especially after the exit of star player Wilfried Zaha. Prediction: Arsenal to clinch a 2-1 victory.