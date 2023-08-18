Tierney’s Arsenal Future Uncertain Amidst Newcastle’s New Deal!

Newcastle Utd’s Change of Heart: Tierney’s Arsenal Stay Likely Amidst Transfer Talks

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, Newcastle United’s recent manoeuvres have caught the attention of many. The Magpies, after a series of extensive discussions, have seemingly shifted their focus away from Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

Tierney’s Arsenal Saga

The North London club’s 26-year-old left-back, Kieran Tierney, has been in the spotlight this transfer window. With Newcastle Utd initially showing keen interest, it seemed the Scottish international might be heading to the North East. However, recent developments suggest a change in the narrative.

Newcastle’s New Target

While Tierney was undoubtedly on Newcastle’s radar, the club’s interest appears to have waned. Instead, they’ve turned their attention to Chelsea’s young talent, Lewis Hall. An 18-year-old with immense potential, Hall’s imminent deal with the Magpies might be the reason behind their cooled interest in Tierney.

Arsenal’s Dilemma

Arsenal’s initial openness to parting ways with Tierney this summer took a twist following Jurrien Timber’s unfortunate knee injury. The Gunners confirmed on 16 August that Timber suffered a significant injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. This development might force Arsenal to reconsider their stance on Tierney’s departure.

Despite being fit, Tierney was notably absent from the squad during Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Last season, he contributed with a goal and two assists in 36 games, though he only started in 15 of those matches. Since his £25 million move from Celtic in 2019, Tierney has featured in 124 games for Arsenal, becoming a familiar face at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle’s Future Plans

On the other hand, Newcastle’s transfer strategy seems clear. Reports suggest they’ve struck a deal with Chelsea for Hall on loan, with an obligation to buy clause set for activation in summer 2024.