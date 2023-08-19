Report: ‘If we did it we’re dead’, Guardiola on Chelsea Spending

Chelsea’s Transfer Tango: Guardiola’s Perspective

Guardiola’s Guarded Remarks on Chelsea’s Spending

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s charismatic boss, has suggested that if City were to emulate Chelsea’s spending spree, they would find themselves in the eye of a storm, attracting a level of scrutiny that’s beyond imagination. “What I’m saying is that if we did it we’re dead,” he asserted, highlighting a stark contrast in perceptions surrounding the two elite clubs.

While Chelsea’s recent signing of Romeo Lavia for £53m has taken their spending to a jaw-dropping £850m since Todd Boehly’s ownership began just last summer, Guardiola was candid about City’s more measured approach.

Guardiola: “For Chelsea it’s easier than for us. I have no criticism, they can do what they want. But we would be under scrutiny like you cannot imagine.”

A Comparative Dive into the Clubs’ Financial Playbook

The recent window saw Chelsea splurge an unparalleled £323m on eight players, setting a new benchmark, even overshadowing Real Madrid’s £292m 2019 summer outing. Since Boehly assumed Chelsea’s reins in May 2022, the Blues have spent a staggering £857.3m on transfers. Manchester City, in comparison, have been more conservative with an expenditure of £233.2m during the same period.

Manchester City, however, is no stranger to scrutiny. Since the takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, they’ve constantly been under the financial microscope. Allegations of Financial Fair Play breaches have haunted them, notably in 2020, where a looming two-year ban from European competitions was averted post an investigation by Uefa and a verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Adapting to Challenges: City’s Response to De Bruyne’s Absence

In light of recent developments, particularly the unfortunate hamstring injury sidelining Kevin de Bruyne for a potential four months, City’s strategy might be re-evaluated.

Guardiola reflected, “Kevin is a really important player and we have to think about what we need to do.”

However, City’s ethos remains grounded. Guardiola elaborated on City’s past transfer policies: “We wanted [Harry] Maguire, we didn’t find an agreement so we didn’t pay, we wanted [Marc] Cucurella, we wouldn’t pay, we wanted Alexis Sanchez, we wouldn’t pay.”

Guardiola, ever the pragmatist, continued, “We want to pay what is fair, otherwise we have the academy.”

In more recent times, City’s judiciousness was evident as they refrained from pursuing deals with the likes of Harry Kane and Declan Rice due to prohibitive transfer fees.

Guardiola’s Parting Thoughts

Pep Guardiola’s concluding remarks reinforced City’s confidence in their transfer strategy, an approach focused on sustainability and intrinsic value.

“I think the club is so smart doing what it’s done. We are here with the demand to win every game and play a fantastic game,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola encapsulated City’s strategy when he added, “The strategy is to win but we will not be desperate to do something if we don’t believe in it just to have one more player.”

In an era dominated by big spending, Guardiola’s words serve as a potent reminder that clubs must maintain a balance, ensuring they don’t compromise long-term sustainability for short-term success.