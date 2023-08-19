De Bruyne Injury: How Long Will Man City’s Maestro Be Missing?

De Bruyne’s Rocky Road: Hamstring Surgery Sidelines Maestro

In the midst of an exhilarating Premier League journey, Manchester City’s maestro, Kevin de Bruyne, has hit a temporary roadblock. The 32-year-old Belgium magician, an architect of plays and a vital cog in City’s machinery, found himself exiting the pitch just 23 minutes into their 3-0 triumph over Burnley on 11 August. The reason? A troubling hamstring issue, which has since necessitated surgical intervention.

The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support👍 pic.twitter.com/dULTfmSTdr — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) August 18, 2023

“The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally,” de Bruyne candidly shared on his social media platform.

The procedure, aimed at ensuring de Bruyne returns in prime condition, could sideline him for a period close to four months. But if there’s one thing this midfielder has displayed over the years, it’s resilience. With the surgery now behind him, the City legend seemed eager and optimistic about his recovery phase.

“Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support,” he expressed gratefully.

This isn’t the first time de Bruyne’s commitment has been tested. Rewind to the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June, and memories of the midfielder’s injury resurface. Yet, the City faithful know that their talisman has the spirit and tenacity to return, stronger and more determined than ever.