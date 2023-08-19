How To Watch Today’s 5 Premier League Matches

Premier League Matchweek 2: Your Essential Guide to Today’s Matches

The anticipation is palpable. The thrill of the Premier League is coursing back through our veins, reminding us of the exhilaration of the last season’s matches. The hiatus felt like an eternity, even with the football-packed schedule that defined the previous term. Last Friday, the stage was set again, with the reigning treble champions beginning their journey just as they had concluded their previous one.

The spotlight this Saturday, in Gameweek 2, falls squarely on Manchester City’s forthcoming home fixture, a part of a star-studded fixture list.

Fulham vs Brentford: The West London Derby

Location: Craven Cottage, London Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST

Memories of Yesteryear

Last season’s fixture was nothing short of electric, as Fulham narrowly emerged victoriously, 3-2. Aleksandar Mitrovic was instrumental in that win. However, with swirling rumours about his future, will he be part of the starting lineup this Saturday?

Marco Silva’s Fulham side rode their luck at Everton last weekend. Bernd Leno’s incredible saves were a sight to behold, ensuring Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s second-half goal was the decider. Against the tactically astute Brentford, who managed a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, improvements will be needed.

How to Watch on TV

United Kingdom: N/A

United States: Peacock

Canada: fuboTV

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: The Challenge at Anfield

Location: Anfield, Liverpool Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST

Retribution or Repetition?

Can Bournemouth change their narrative at Anfield? The haunting memory of a 9-0 drubbing last year is hard to erase. Gary O’Neil’s diligent efforts ensured Bournemouth’s top-flight status, but with a new direction under Andoni Iraola, a fresh test awaits them. Liverpool, even without a natural #6, remain a formidable force at home.

How to Watch on TV

United Kingdom: N/A

United States: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo

Canada: fuboTV

Wolves vs Brighton: A Clash of Techniques

Location: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST

Wolves’ New Era

Former Bournemouth manager O’Neil’s tenure at Wolves has started promisingly, evidenced by their display at Old Trafford. An intriguing match awaits, with two technically gifted sides pitted against each other. After Brighton’s dominant 4-1 victory over Luton Town, Wolves’ frontline will need to be razor-sharp.

How to Watch on TV

United Kingdom: N/A

United States: Peacock

Canada: fuboTV

Tottenham vs Man Utd: The Spurs’ Rebirth

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST

Optimism in the Air

Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Brentford might as well have been a win for the loyalists. Despite Harry Kane’s absence, there’s a budding sense of hope. Yet, Manchester United is the looming challenge, a side that was far from convincing in their recent win over Wolves.

How to Watch on TV

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo

Canada: fuboTV

Man City vs Newcastle: The Duel Under The Etihad Lights

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST

Giants Meet Again

Though the focus may be on Tottenham vs Man Utd, one cannot overlook the main event at the Etihad. Newcastle stunned the footballing world on Matchday 1 with a comprehensive 5-1 drubbing of Aston Villa. This weekend, they lock horns with the formidable Manchester City. Even without the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne, City seemed unstoppable in their 3-0 triumph over Burnley. This is a fixture no Premier League aficionado would want to miss.

