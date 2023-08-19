Manchester City to persuade Super Star from leaving – Report

The Bernardo Silva Symphony: City’s Fervent Wish and Barcelona’s Unfulfilled Dream

The narrative involving Bernardo Silva, Manchester City, and Barcelona is a harmonious blend of hope and heartbreak.

Bernardo Silva: City’s Jewel Amidst Tempestuous Times

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has graced the Premier League with his magic touch since arriving from Monaco in 2017. Secured for a noteworthy £43m, he’s been nothing short of a maestro in the heart of the City midfield. However, the winds of change blew strongly as reports emerged of Silva’s desire to find a new haven. The first whispers came during the UK’s inaugural Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, casting a shadow of uncertainty over his tenure at the Etihad.

Indeed, the talisman made his intentions clear to both the club and Pep Guardiola, voicing his wish to depart last summer. The asking price? A cool £75m to £80m, reflecting the stature and capability of this midfield maestro. As reported by 90min, Barcelona had circled around Silva, perhaps envisioning him as the linchpin in their post-Messi transformation.

Yet, in football, destinies aren’t always dictated by player desires alone.

City’s Response: Renewed Belief in Silva’s Magic

In a world where player power often dictates club decisions, Manchester City’s stance on Bernardo Silva emerges as both unique and poignant. With departures of stalwarts like Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, City found themselves at a crossroad, weighing the invaluable artistry of Silva against their own transfer ethics.

Historically, City’s approach was straightforward. Players who wished to be elsewhere, were often granted their desires. Names like Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Leroy Sane resonate with this philosophy.

However, Silva’s case was different. Manchester City perceived a void that Silva’s departure would create, a void perhaps too vast to be filled. The board thus diverged from their usual stance, expressing a keenness to anchor Silva to the Etihad. This intention crystalised in a proposed new contract, elevating him amongst the ranks of top earners like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

And from what 90min understands, this earnest effort from City seems to be bearing fruit. Talks with Silva’s representatives are progressing smoothly, hinting at the possibility of Silva continuing to weave his magic in Manchester.

Barcelona’s Pivot: From Silva to Joao Felix

Accepting the unfeasible nature of acquiring Silva, Barcelona’s vision shifted. Their radar now prominently features Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid’s prodigious forward. Felix, with his spell at Chelsea, has showcased the versatility and flair that Barcelona craves. With Atletico Madrid reportedly willing to facilitate a loan for a sum below €10m (£8.5m), the Camp Nou might just find its next young sensation.