The Saudi Quest for Raphael Varane

The glamour of European football seems to be facing competition from emerging football destinations. The lure of Saudi Arabia is proving to be tempting for many footballing stalwarts. But how successful are they in attracting a player like Manchester United’s Raphael Varane?

Star on Saudi Arabia’s Radar

Manchester United’s seasoned defender, Raphael Varane, has emerged as a possible headline signing for Saudi Arabia this coming summer. As the 2023/24 season got underway, Varane showcased his impeccable form, securing United a 1-0 triumph over Wolves at Old Trafford with a crucial header.

While Varane’s recent feats underline his importance to Erik ten Hag’s plans, particularly following his stellar partnership with Lisandro Martinez the previous season, whispers of a move to Saudi Arabia continue to gain momentum. The region is quickly becoming a sought-after destination for elite footballers as they approach the twilight of their careers.

An Offer Hard to Refuse?

Attributed to Sports Zone, Saudi club Al Ittihad seems particularly keen on securing Varane’s signature. Notably, the World Cup-winning Frenchman’s name has been spotted alongside PSG’s Marquinhos on a purported shortlist.

The influence of Varane’s compatriots, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, who’ve recently moved to Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively, cannot be understated. Sources suggest that these two might be playing a significant role in trying to persuade Varane to consider a Middle Eastern adventure.

However, despite these potentially influential intermediaries, Varane appears unyielding. Reports indicate that he has turned down Al Ittihad’s approach. His reasons? A burning desire to remain in the European football circuit for at least another season.

Red Devil’s Future Plans

Varane’s recent retirement from international duty might indicate a focus shift. The defender seems eager to deliver more for Manchester United. Having tasted victory at Old Trafford in the form of the Carabao Cup in February, the allure of Champions League football proves too enticing for the No. 19.

Moreover, with a contract running until 2026, a result of a £34million transfer from Real Madrid in 2021, and a significant £340,000-a-week deal, Varane’s bond with the Red Devils runs deep. Also, Erik ten Hag’s potential search for a new centre-back, especially after Harry Maguire’s £30m move to West Ham, might further solidify Varane’s central role at the club.

In the tumultuous world of football transfers, while Saudi Arabia’s allure grows, Varane’s heart, for now, seems firmly set in Manchester.