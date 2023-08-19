Moyes Clears Up Lingard’s West Ham Transfer Situation

Lingard’s Return to West Ham: A Deal or No Deal?

Jesse’s History with West Ham

Jesse Lingard, once the shining star of Manchester United, took the Premier League by storm during his brief loan spell with West Ham in the 2020-21 season. Serving under David Moyes, Lingard netted an impressive nine goals and provided five assists in a mere 16 appearances. Such statistics make one wonder why, after his stint with the Hammers, he chose a move to Nottingham Forest over a return to east London.

Departing for Nottingham Forest in the summer, Lingard faced a challenging season. Despite his past successes, he was unable to make a significant impact at the City Ground. A total of 17 Premier League appearances saw the midfielder deliver neither goals nor assists, a stark contrast to his time at West Ham.

Former Hammer Jesse Lingard is now almost certain to sign a short-term contract with West Ham after impressing in training over the past week. pic.twitter.com/ermYVDTmUk — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) August 17, 2023

Moyes Speaks Out on Lingard’s West Ham Training

Contrary to popular rumours and much to the surprise of fans, West Ham’s manager David Moyes has firmly stated that a deal for Jesse Lingard isn’t on the table. The midfielder’s recent appearance in West Ham’s training sessions ignited talks of a possible return. Yet, Moyes cleared the air, saying, “He’s in training to see if we can get him back fit and get him in decent condition. He’ll be back here next week as well. There’s no news on that as far as short-term deals or anything else.”

Acknowledging Lingard’s talent, Moyes added, “Jesse’s a good player, probably needing to get himself in the correct condition. We’re working on him, all players tend to need four or five weeks pre-season and Jesse’s no different from anybody else.”

Hammers’ Recruitment Woes

While fans have been vocal about their desire for West Ham to bolster their ranks following Declan Rice’s £105million move to Arsenal, Moyes’ efforts in recruitment face challenges. Reports suggest potential clashes with technical director Tim Steidten, further complicating the club’s signing strategy.

Although Jesse Lingard’s training with West Ham hints at a possible return, the Daily Mail report that a reunion is far from certain. As fans remain hopeful, the coming weeks will reveal if Lingard has a future at the London Stadium.