What’s Behind Chelsea’s Away Kit Delay?

By Amelia Hartman
Photo: IMAGO

Chelsea’s Kit Overview

Detail Status
Home Kit Released
Away Kit Awaiting Unveil
Third Kit Teased, Not Confirmed
Sponsorship In Negotiation with Infinite Athlete
Deal Estimation Over £40m Annually

The corridors of Stamford Bridge are abuzz, not just with matchday excitement but with whispers and speculations surrounding Chelsea’s yet-to-be-unveiled away kit. As the Blues gear up for their clash against West Ham United, they’ll be sporting their home colours, leaving the away kit’s mystery unsolved.

Earlier in the week, Chelsea’s fresh home shirt made its debut in stores. Intriguingly, it was devoid of the customary front-of-shirt sponsor. Sources close to the club hint at an impending agreement with Infinite Athlete, with figures rumoured to be in the ballpark of £40m annually.

Still No Sponsor

While the home kit narrative seems to be drawing to a close, the enigma of the away and third kits persists. Despite a plethora of unofficial leaks and glimpses on the internet, Chelsea’s official stance remains elusive. The away kit, described by insiders as a harmonious blend of navy and blue, adorned with a ‘futuristic’ pattern and golden nuances, remains under wraps.

The summer has seen sporadic appearances of the away kit. A promotional image for the West Ham fixture on Sky Sports showcased Raheem Sterling in the yet-to-be-launched shirt. Furthermore, rising star Levi Colwill was captured in the kit in a Chelsea-centric video, and NBA sensation Kevin Durant was spotted in a Blues photoshoot, donning the unreleased jersey.

With the Premier League’s confirmation of Chelsea’s home strip for their inaugural away fixture, the wait for the away kit’s grand reveal might extend a bit longer. But as is customary in the realms of football and fashion, the suspense only amplifies the thrill.

