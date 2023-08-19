Arsenal’s Battle Against Ticket Touts

The Emirates Stadium Ticketing Fiasco

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, Arsenal’s season opener witnessed a technical hiccup at the most inopportune moment. The club had been diligently preparing for the grand launch of their digital ticketing system. A whopping 99% of season ticket holders had successfully downloaded their passes for the inaugural match against Nottingham Forest. The club was ready to assist the remaining 1% in person. However, the unexpected glitch in the turnstile system threw a spanner in the works.

The scene outside the Emirates Stadium was one of confusion and chaos, especially near the narrow concourse adjacent to the Drayton Park overground railway track. Recognising the severity of the situation and prioritising fan safety, Arsenal swiftly activated their “resilience planning” mode.

Larger exit doors were promptly opened, and stewards equipped with handheld devices manually scanned passes. While there were murmurs of some fans entering without scanning, Arsenal’s data suggests most were duly checked.

Despite the unforeseen challenges, the club managed to delay the kick-off by 30 minutes, ensuring all fans were seated before the match commenced. Post the event, Arsenal was quick to identify and address the glitches, assuring fans of a smoother experience in the future.

The Digital Ticketing Debate

The aftermath of the event saw fans pointing fingers at the newly introduced digital ticket system. The timing of the electronic malfunction, coinciding with its debut, raised eyebrows. However, the club confirmed it was merely an unfortunate coincidence.

Digital ticketing is here to stay, and Arsenal believes it’s a crucial tool in their fight against ticket touting. The club’s primary goal is to ensure genuine fans get tickets at face value. The new system, a blend of digital tech and a novel balloting concept, aims to combat the menace of ticket touting.

The Digital Pass and Its Implications

The digital season ticket, now residing on the holder’s phone, is seen as a reliable method to prevent illegal transfers. The club has also made provisions for non-digital tickets for those who might find technology challenging.

Arsenal’s new balloting system for silver and red members is designed to be more equitable and user-friendly. The club has also employed third-party experts to detect suspicious accounts, further tightening the ticketing process.

The Demand Conundrum

The surge in demand for Arsenal tickets is palpable. With a waiting list exceeding 85,000 and thousands vying for match-day tickets, the competition is fierce. The club acknowledges the challenges of meeting such high demand and is continuously striving to enhance the ticketing experience for its fans.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Ticketing at Arsenal

The upcoming match against Fulham will be a litmus test for Arsenal’s digital ticketing system. Both Ticketmaster and FortressGB, the tech partners, are optimistic about delivering a seamless experience for fans.

For those considering the resale market for tickets, a word of caution: steer clear of unofficial channels. In today’s digital age, it’s a gamble not worth taking.