Al Hilal’s £46m Coup: Mitrovic Leaves Fulham

Fulham’s Star Striker Heads to Saudi Arabia

In a move that has been the talk of the town, Aleksandar Mitrovic is en route to Saudi Arabia. The deal, worth a staggering £46m, will see the Serbian international join Al Hilal. This development was confirmed by Fulham’s gaffer, Marco Silva.

Absence in Recent Match

Mitrovic’s absence was evident in Fulham’s recent 3-0 defeat at home against Brentford. The striker is poised to ink a three-year contract with Al Hilal, following the green light to undergo a medical.

Inside Sources Reveal

The Serbian sharpshooter had expressed his desire to part ways with Fulham earlier this summer. Close sources even mentioned that he had vowed never to don the Fulham jersey again.

Silva, in a post-match briefing, stated, “Both clubs have reached an agreement. It’s time for us to move forward and focus on our squad.”

Disruption in Pre-Season Preparations?

Silva was candid about the disruptions caused by transfer speculations. “Such situations aren’t ideal. Players should maintain professionalism. Our pre-season had its challenges, but we won’t use that as an excuse.”

Mitrovic’s Transfer Saga

12 July: Mitrovic’s desire to join Al-Hilal becomes public knowledge. However, Fulham declines a £25.5m offer.

Mitrovic’s desire to join Al-Hilal becomes public knowledge. However, Fulham declines a £25.5m offer. 14 July: Al-Hilal returns with a near £30m bid. Mitrovic makes a personal appeal to Fulham’s chief executive, Tony Khan.

Al-Hilal returns with a near £30m bid. Mitrovic makes a personal appeal to Fulham’s chief executive, Tony Khan. 19 July: Fulham’s stance softens, valuing Mitrovic at £52m. Rumours circulate about Mitrovic’s reluctance to play for Fulham.

Fulham’s stance softens, valuing Mitrovic at £52m. Rumours circulate about Mitrovic’s reluctance to play for Fulham. 22 July: Silva confirms Mitrovic’s absence from the squad due to his discontent with the club’s decision.

Silva confirms Mitrovic’s absence from the squad due to his discontent with the club’s decision. 5 August: Mitrovic returns to the team, playing in a friendly and the Premier League opener against Everton.

Mitrovic returns to the team, playing in a friendly and the Premier League opener against Everton. 15 August: Al-Hilal’s third bid, exceeding £46m, is under consideration by Fulham.

Al-Hilal’s third bid, exceeding £46m, is under consideration by Fulham. 19 August: Silva cites an ankle injury as the reason for Mitrovic’s absence against Brentford. Later, a deal with Al-Hilal is confirmed.

Looking Ahead

With Mitrovic’s departure, Silva acknowledges the need to bolster the squad. “We need to find the right replacement. The market is challenging, but we’re committed to strengthening our team.”

Mitrovic, who joined Fulham in 2018, has been a pivotal figure for the club. His departure marks the end of an era, but the journey for Fulham continues.