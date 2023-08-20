New Signings, Old Rivalries: Sunday’s Premier League Preview

Sunday in the Premier League: A Narrative of Passion and Drama

As the sun rises over the iconic pitches of the UK, the footballing realm is buzzing with anticipation for Sunday’s Premier League encounters. Whilst the majority of this weekend’s games unfurled on a pulsating Saturday, the real drama is yet to unfold.

A Glimpse Back at Week One

The inaugural week of Premier League coverage raced by, leaving fans nationwide craving more. While it wasn’t a stage for major upsets, it delivered stories – both on and off the pitch. Chelsea’s skirmishes with Liverpool, Luton’s confrontation with the Premier League’s harsh realities, and the unending saga of VAR discussions: it was a thrilling start to what promises to be an exhilarating season.

Aston Villa vs Everton: A Historic Duel

Location: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Date: Saturday 12 August

Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Timothy Wood

UK Coverage: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD

US Coverage: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network

Canadian Airwaves: fuboTV Canada

The dust hasn’t quite settled from last weekend’s games, and Aston Villa and Everton are no exception. Villa’s dismal 5-1 loss against Newcastle portrayed a team under duress, struggling with defensive cohesion and a demoralising injury to Tyrone Mings. On the flip side, Everton’s assault on Fulham ended paradoxically – domination at Goodison Park but a 1-0 scoreline in Fulham’s favour.

Previewing this, we tread upon hallowed ground; Aston Villa vs Everton is etched deeply in football lore, being the most contested fixture in English football. A 211th meeting beckons, and if history is an indicator, Villa seem poised, having been undefeated against the Toffees since a distant March 2016.

West Ham United vs Chelsea: Capital Showdown

Location: London Stadium, London, England

Date: Sunday 20 August

Kick-off Time: 16:30 BST / 11:30 EST / 08:30 PST

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Scott Ledger

UK Telecast: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Across the Pond: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

For Canadian Fans: fuboTV Canada

The capital’s heavyweights square off as both West Ham and Chelsea seek to build from 1-1 draws in their Premier League openers. With Bournemouth holding the Hammers and the Blues battling Liverpool at the Bridge, both sides had their moments to ponder.

Sunday’s clash, however, brings new dynamics to the fore. Chelsea’s tantalising prospect, Moises Caicedo, who arrived with a British record £115m price tag, might make an appearance. There’s a whisper too of Romeo Lavia gracing the pitch. Not to be outdone, West Ham have bolstered their ranks with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, eager to leave their mark.

History tells a tale of balance; Chelsea have held the edge in recent times, remaining unbeaten in their last three skirmishes. Yet, West Ham stand undaunted at the London Stadium, staying unbeaten in their last two duels there.

To Sum Up

A Premier League Sunday looms large. Old stories, new chapters; history and future intertwine. Every pass, tackle, and shot will shape the narratives of this season. Prepare, for the spectacle is about to begin.