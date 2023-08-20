‘Ten Hag Disaasterclass’, Goldbridge Reacts to Man United Loss

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United – A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Unlearned Lessons

Same Old Story

Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham last night was a stark reminder of the club’s recurring issues. “Manchester United aren’t learning their lessons,” Mark Goldbridge lamented, echoing the sentiments of many fans.

“Manchester United are the same team they were last year.”

And while the referee’s decisions might have been questionable, the game’s outcome was clear: a lack of progress and a mentality that crumbles under pressure.

Goldbridge didn’t hold back in his critique of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager. “I see zero progression this season,” he stated, pointing out that ten Hogg’s recent comments mirror those of previous managers like Mourinho and Van Hal. “He’s starting to sound like a Glazer sympathiser,” Goldbridge added, referencing the club’s controversial owners. The manager’s recent shift in tone, from demanding new owners and investments to making excuses, has left fans like Goldbridge frustrated and concerned.

Player Performance: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

While football is a team sport, individual performances can’t be ignored. Goldbridge highlighted several players who failed to meet expectations, including Rashford, Mason Mount and Anthony.

Goldbridge: “Three players out of 11 not performing means you’re probably gonna lose a game.”

On the other hand, players like Varane, Wan-Bissaka, and De Gea were among the few who could hold their heads high after the match.

Midfield Dilemma

One of the most glaring issues for Manchester United was their midfield. Goldbridge questioned the decision to sign Mason Mount for 55 million pounds, especially when the club had other pressing needs. “How many games last season did Casemiro get overrun because Bruno and Eriksen aren’t defensive enough?” he asked. The lack of a solid midfield strategy was evident in the game against Tottenham, with Casemiro struggling to hold his own against the likes of Bissouma and Sarr.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Manchester United?

The future seems uncertain for Manchester United. Goldbridge expressed his concerns about the club’s direction, especially with the recent transfer decisions. “It’s ridiculously unfair,” he said, referring to the pressure on 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund to be the club’s savior. With mounting challenges and a fanbase growing increasingly restless, Manchester United will need to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks.

Manchester United’s loss to Tottenham was more than just a game; it was a reflection of the club’s deeper issues. From managerial decisions to player performances, the problems are evident. As Goldbridge aptly put it, “The identity is crap.” Fans can only hope that the club takes these critiques to heart and works towards a brighter future.