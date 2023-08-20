Lukaku and Chelsea: A Tale of Two Sides

In the theatrical setting of Stamford Bridge, a drama between Chelsea and their once-record signing, Romelu Lukaku, unravels. As the clouds of uncertainty hover, it’s evident that there’s more to this tale than meets the eye.

The Belgian’s Return

Lukaku, whose journey started with Chelsea when he was a sprightly 18-year-old signing from Anderlecht, couldn’t mark his debut chapter with goals. His wanderlust took him through West Brom, the Mersey at Everton, the theatre of Manchester United, and the passionate avenues of Inter Milan. It was from this Italian outfit that Chelsea decided to repurchase him in 2021, for an eye-watering £97.5m, setting a then British record.

An Unsettled Homecoming

But as destiny would have it, Lukaku’s stint after rejoining Chelsea hasn’t been the fairytale reunion fans envisioned. His boots haven’t graced Stamford Bridge’s lush green since May 2022. While Inter enjoyed his services on loan last season, Chelsea seems intent on a permanent signature or nothing this summer.

Blues’ gaffer, Mauricio Pochettino, in his typical contemplative tone, remarked, “You cannot put it only on the club, the situation. It’s both sides.” An intricate dance of negotiations, where both player and club are partners, perhaps not always in rhythm.

Whispers of a Juve Move

Rumours wafted through the summer air of a possible embrace between Lukaku and Serie A’s Old Lady, Juventus. However, these were swiftly stifled amidst a chorus of fan protests.

“We were informed before we signed, the situation on every single player, and after we signed we had the squad we had. I think it is so clear, nothing changed,” Pochettino elaborated. Now, with no squad number bestowed upon Lukaku, the potential of a season in the shadows looms.

The next act in this Chelsea-Lukaku play remains to be written. But one thing’s certain: in football, as in life, there are always two sides to every story.