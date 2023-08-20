Arsenal’s Unwavering Stand on Partey Amidst Transfer Whispers

Amid the whirlwind of summer transfer windows, there are few constants. One, however, remains clear for Arsenal: Thomas Partey is not for sale.

An Unexpected Enquiry

While Turkish stalwarts, Fenerbahce, tried to pounce on the opportunity, their eyes set on the dynamic Ghanaian midfielder, their efforts seem to be in vain. Their wish to strengthen their midfield might have caught the headlines, but Arsenal’s resolve remains unwavering. They’ve been quite clear on one thing – as the final stretch of the window looms, Partey is not on the departure list.

A Summer of Speculation

The scenario might have been different earlier this summer. With Mikel Arteta hinting at a revamp of his midfield, following the goodbye to Granit Xhaka, there was a fleeting moment where Partey’s future at the Emirates was in the balance. Gossip was rife, with even Saudi Arabian clubs speculated to be in the fray. Had a serious offer landed on Arsenal’s desk, Partey’s tenure in red and white might’ve been in jeopardy.

Yet, in a twist, even Serie A giants Juventus, with their reputed allure, could not muster the finances to woo Arsenal or the Ghanaian international.

A New-Found Partnership in the Making

As the musical chairs of transfers spun around, Romeo Lavia’s name did float around. But, the die was cast. Arsenal decided that their midfield engine room would be powered by the combined forces of Partey and their record £105million capture, Declan Rice. Despite the hullabaloo, these two have already shown glimpses of what could be a formidable partnership.

Interestingly, showcasing Partey’s adaptability and immense value, Arteta utilised him as a makeshift right-back in their recent victory over Nottingham Forest. It was more than a tactical switch; it was a statement. Partey’s value goes beyond transfer speculations and monetary figures.

Arteta’s own words, as reported by Daily Express, vouch for this sentiment, “Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be in the team. Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all.”

Fenerbahce’s Pursuits and Arsenal’s Firm Stance

Regardless of Fenerbahce’s intentions, their coffers might not have been deep enough to entice Arsenal anyway. With Partey’s contract running for another two years, Arsenal will have to deliberate on his future soon, but that’s a conversation for another day.

It’s also worth noting that Fenerbahce’s aspirations didn’t stop at Partey. Jorginho’s name was also bandied about. However, the Italian maestro seems destined to stay in north London, mirroring Partey’s commitment to the Gunners.

Arsenal’s Road Ahead

As the summer window’s end nears, expect no sensational exits from Arsenal. The club’s intent is clear: retain their core and possibly reconsider the futures of those on the periphery. For now, Thomas Partey, undeniably, is an integral part of that core.