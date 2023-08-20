West Ham’s Bid for Kudus Meets Resistance from Ajax

Kudus and Ajax: A Dance with West Ham

Ajax Holds Firm on Kudus

The London stadium is buzzing with rumours, and central to that whirlwind is Mohammed Kudus. Despite West Ham’s keen intent, the Premier League side’s overtures have been halted by Ajax, who deemed their offer unworthy of the attacking midfielder’s talents.

Brighton’s Past Encounters

The twists and turns in Kudus’ tale are intriguing. “Ajax previously reached an agreement in principle with Brighton & Hove Albion for a sum of €40m,” reported David Ornstein in The Athletic. But destiny had other plans, and the prospective transfer fell through.

Ajax’s Reluctance

Amsterdam witnessed a cascade of exits this summer. In this backdrop, the Dutch giants are eager to retain their star man. Still, the winds whisper that Kudus himself seeks new horizons. A revelation comes to light as Chelsea’s interest in the 23-year-old maestro becomes public knowledge.

Contractual Chronicles

April witnessed Kudus turning down an offer to extend his bond with Ajax, which currently stretches till 2025. His stay in Amsterdam has been illuminated with 16 strikes in 63 Eredivisie outings. Meanwhile, representing Ghana, he’s found the net seven times in 24 appearances.

West Ham’s Quest Continues

With the midfield fortified by the likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, the Hammers are on the prowl for more attacking might. The transfer window’s clock is ticking, but there’s a glimmer of hope. They’re on the brink of inking a deal for Stuttgart’s defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos. London awaits his imminent arrival.