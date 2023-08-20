‘Man United are the new Spurs’, Keane reacts to Man United Loss

Manchester United: The New Spurs? Roy Keane’s Candid Analysis

Manchester United’s Desperate Times

“Desperate.” That’s how Roy Keane described Manchester United’s recent performance against Tottenham. It’s a strong word, but coming from Keane, it’s hardly surprising. The man has never been one to mince his words. And when it comes to football, especially Manchester United, he’s as candid as they come.

Keane’s observation was simple yet scathing:

“I think Manchester United are the new Spurs.”

Now, for those not in the know, that’s not a compliment. It’s a comparison to a team that, in Keane’s eyes, has often flattered to deceive, especially when playing away from home.

🗣 "I think Man United are the new Spurs… DESPERATE" 😬 Roy Keane is NOT happy! 😡 pic.twitter.com/L0KjpkB7ht — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2023

Away from Home: The True Test of Mettle

Keane’s main gripe seems to be with United’s performance away from their home ground. “Teams you can’t do it away from home are players who aren’t up for the way from home,” he observed. It’s a sentiment that many fans might share. After all, playing away is the true test of a team’s mettle. Without the roaring support of home fans, players need to dig deep, find that inner strength, and pull out a performance. According to Keane, United failed to do just that.

Roy Keane: “United go away today, second half weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away.”

It’s a damning indictment of a team that has, historically, been known for its fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude.

Tottenham’s Praise and United’s Downfall

While Manchester United came under fire, Tottenham received some rare praise from Keane. “Spurs were lovely,” he said, “all credit to Spurs.” It’s a nod to a team that managed to exploit United’s weaknesses and come out on top.

But the real sting in the tail was Keane’s assertion that it’s “easy to play against Manchester United.” For a team of United’s stature and history, that’s a tough pill to swallow. But Keane didn’t stop there. He lamented the lack of “belief, desire, [and] fight” in the team, even going so far as to criticize specific player choices and their apparent lack of impact.

Keane also touched upon an interesting point regarding United’s wide players. He believes that when wide players are confident, they feel invincible, ready to take on the world. But when that confidence wanes, they feel besieged, as if every opposition player is closing in on them. It’s a psychological aspect of the game that often goes unnoticed but can have a significant impact on a player’s performance.

In Conclusion: Call for Reflection

Keane’s analysis, while harsh, is a call for reflection. Manchester United, a team with a rich history and a global fanbase, needs to take a hard look at itself. The questions are many: Is the team living up to its potential? Are the players giving their all? And most importantly, what needs to change?

Only time will tell if United heeds Keane’s words. But one thing is for sure: in football, as in life, complacency is the enemy of progress.