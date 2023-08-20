A Twist in Tierney’s Tale: Arsenal’s Star Heading Back to Celtic?

It’s a narrative that reads more like a poetic script than a mere football headline. The prodigal son, Kieran Tierney, who made a bold move from Celtic to Arsenal, might be plotting his return to the Scottish turf.

The Hopes of A Reunion Dwindle

Celtic’s fervent wish to bring Tierney back into their fold might remain just that – a wish. Football Insider reports that while Arsenal’s recent dealings may open up the prospect of Tierney’s return, the financial figures might pose an insurmountable hurdle. With Brendan Rodgers publicly sharing with Sky Sports earlier this month that Celtic has no intentions of shelling out “£15-20million” for summer signings, it casts a shadow on any reunion hopes.

Ironically, it wasn’t long ago that Celtic pocketed a neat £17.5million from the sale of their winger Jota to Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ittihad. However, it still might not be enough to match the £25million Arsenal shelled out for Tierney in 2019.

Arsenal’s Dilemma

Arsenal’s own plans have seen a twist with Newcastle United’s departure from the negotiations. The Magpies, having shifted their focus to Chelsea’s Lewis Hall, have seemingly left Arsenal pondering Tierney’s future beyond the 1 September deadline. The decision becomes even more complicated considering the unfortunate injury to defender Jurrien Timber.

Tierney’s Arsenal Conundrum

Since his grand move, Tierney’s journey at Arsenal has been a mixed bag. After leaving Celtic in 2019, the 38-time capped Scotland international has seen his share of highs and lows. While his contributions in the 2022-23 season included a goal and two assists from 36 games, his starts were limited to just 15.

Celtic’s Active Summer

Regardless of the Tierney situation, Celtic have shown ambition, completing seven signings this summer. An interesting season awaits as both Arsenal and Celtic will compete in the Champions League group-stage.