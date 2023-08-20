Southampton and West Ham’s Midfielder Exchange Continues

West Ham’s Flynn Downes Headed for St Mary’s Stadium

Late-Window Drama

In a twist of Premier League musical chairs, Southampton are set to embrace West Ham’s Flynn Downes into their fold. Following tense negotiations, which saw a pivotal turn late on Saturday, Downes is scheduled for his medical this Monday reveal Football Insider.

The Shuffling of Midfielders

With the ink barely dry on West Ham’s acquisition of Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, it seems the Irons are ready to part ways with Downes. This move appears to be part of West Ham’s post-£105million Declan Rice sale strategy, with a flurry of signings marked to reshape their squad.

“Football Insider revealed earlier this month that Southampton, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace had all registered their interest in Downes.”

However, Southampton emerged as the frontrunners, especially after Downes found himself slightly overshadowed at the London Stadium, courtesy of the arrivals of talents like Edson Alvarez and Ward-Prowse.

A Year in Claret and Blue

Last season, Downes donned the claret and blue 35 times, being in the starting eleven for 15 of those fixtures. A significant chunk of this participation took place in the Europa Conference League, where under David Moyes’ stewardship, West Ham made waves by clinching the title and securing a spot in the Europa League.

Downes, who joined West Ham from Swansea for a reported £12 million in the summer of 2022, has seen various turfs of the EFL. With impressive stints at Luton, Ipswich, and Swansea, Downes has almost 150 EFL games to his credit.

Reunion at St Mary’s

“He will now reunite with former boss Russell Martin at St Mary’s Stadium with Southampton on the hunt for promotion back to the Premier League.”

Under Martin’s guidance at Swansea during the 2021-22 season, Downes featured in 39 games across all competitions. The reunion promises to strengthen Southampton’s bid to climb their way back to Premier League football.