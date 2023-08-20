Arsenal Prodigy Set for Exit?

In the wind-whipped world of football, fortunes can change in the blink of an eye. Take Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares, for instance.

A Swift Decline at the Emirates

Only recently signed in 2021 from Portuguese giants Benfica, Tavares, now 23, was conspicuously absent from Arsenal’s 20-man roster for the season’s curtain-raiser against Nottingham Forest. And if inside whispers are to be trusted, as reported by Football Insider, he’s unlikely to don the Gunners’ crest again.

Only two seasons ago, the defender was pulling on the famous red and white jersey, making 28 appearances and starting 13 times in the Premier League for Arsenal. Yet, perhaps his most unforgettable moment was being ushered off the pitch, a mere 35 minutes into the FA Cup third-round clash against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal’s squad depth seems to have pushed Tavares to the periphery, with Oleksandr Zinchenko making a strong comeback, Jurrien Timber’s signing – albeit he’s nursing a knee injury from his debut, and the unwavering Kieran Tierney, all vying for that left-back position.

An Unexpected Rebirth?

But all is not doom and gloom for Tavares. Last season, on loan at Marseille, he did more than merely find his feet. With 6 goals over 39 appearances in all tournaments, he showcased his worth. Such displays have certainly caught attention, with the likes of West Ham and Nottingham Forest keen on securing his signature.

Now, with Arsenal seeking a substantial £20 million – quite the leap from the £8 million they initially invested – Tavares’ journey might just see him venture out of the Emirates, where he’s contracted till June 2025.

Tierney’s Future Brightens?

In other Arsenal developments, as the winds of transfer continue to swirl, Kieran Tierney, Scotland’s steadfast defender, might just be staying put. Previously, the lure of Newcastle United hovered ominously. Yet, with their interest waning, Tierney, whose game time suffered last season due to injuries and Zinchenko’s arrival, could find himself more central in Arteta’s plans.