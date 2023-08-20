Manchester United’s Forgotten Star: Bailly’s Search for New Beginnings

Bailly: Old Trafford’s Outcast

For a player once draped in the hopes and dreams of Manchester United’s faithful, the story of Bailly paints a picture of dwindling opportunities and unsung talent. “The forgotten man of Old Trafford,” some call him. A sentiment further cemented by Erik ten Hag’s decision to deem him excess to the club’s requirements, sending him on loan to Marseille last season.

Yet, as is the unpredictability of football, while Bailly’s sojourn in France was short-lived, returning this summer, the quest for a new home remains unfulfilled. Talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr seemed promising, but the sands of time and negotiation led the deal to an apparent standstill.

Fulham: A Beacon of Hope

In the bustling transfer market, Fulham emerges as a potential lifeboat suggest reports from Daily Mail. Ready to offer the Ivory Coast international a place amongst their ranks, the Premier League’s side seems prepared to embrace him. With a wage packet of £80,000-a-week and a year left on his Manchester United contract, the question isn’t of monetary magnitude but rather where Bailly fits best.

Under Marco Silva’s direction, Fulham is on a rejuvenating journey. Signings like Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey, and Adama Traore attest to the ambition of climbing higher than last season’s 10th-place finish. The addition of Bailly would undoubtedly bolster their defensive backbone.

United’s Defensive Dynamics

“Bailly leaving United to join Fulham – or any club – would likely not command a large fee,” insiders suggest. But Manchester United’s dance in the transfer window has kept fans intrigued. The speculation surrounding Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham caught many by surprise. But rest assured, Maguire and Ten Hag have put the rumours to bed. The England international remains, committed to the Red Devils’ cause.

And let’s not forget the nostalgic return of Jonny Evans. The 35-year-old, boasting 196 senior appearances for Manchester United, comes back not as the key player but a vital dressing room figurehead.