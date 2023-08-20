Fulham’s Jay Stansfield: Sunderland’s Next Strike Force?

It’s no secret that Sunderland are on the hunt for a fresh face to join their striking line-up. While their eyes are firmly set on Fulham’s prodigy, Jay Stansfield, the pot contains other names too.

Mowbray’s Strategy Unveiled

While Tony Mowbray has openly voiced Sunderland’s interest in Stansfield, he’s quick to remind us that there are other contenders in the ring. As for landing a new striker? Mowbray is optimistic. “I think by the next time we meet [ahead of the Coventry game], we’ll have been working for a few days with a striker and hopefully he can help the team,” he states with a hint of confidence.

After Sunderland’s 2-1 victory over Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light, marking their first win of the season, the urgency for a new recruit may not be pressing. But Mowbray’s assurance speaks volumes. “We’ll have to decide whether we want to persevere with what has helped us win the football match today, or whether we look at a different type of threat that this young man will bring,” he ponders.

The Buzz Around Stansfield

While the 20-year-old English youth international is certainly on Sunderland’s radar, Mowbray offers a word of caution. “I shouldn’t talk about the boy [Stansfield] because nothing is done yet,” he admits. Nonetheless, he acknowledges, “he is one of the players we have had conversations about.”

Having appeared eight times for Fulham and netting a single goal, Stansfield might seem like a nascent talent. But a closer look reveals a promising track record. With a loan spell at Exeter City last season, Stansfield delivered nine goals in 41 matches, contributing significantly to the Grecians’ ascent to League One.

Decisions in the Offing

Mowbray provides a glimpse into the decision-making at Sunderland. “The way we work at this football club, I think we have two, three, or maybe even four names that we are juggling,” he divulges. While the future of the Black Cats’ front line remains uncertain, Mowbray’s concluding thought encapsulates the prevailing sentiment: “We’re juggling them all at the moment and it will be interesting to see which of them falls.”

As reported by The Chronicle, all eyes will be on Sunderland’s next move, whether it’s in the direction of Stansfield or another rising star.