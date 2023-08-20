Inter in the Lead for Pavard’s Signature

In the fevered chase for Bayern Munich’s robust defender, Benjamin Pavard, Inter Milan seem to have stolen a march on their rivals, particularly Manchester United.

The Bayern Battleground

The echoes of transfer whispers had Manchester United earmarking the World Cup-winning defender for a summer move. Yet the winds have shifted, and Inter stand on the brink of clinching a deal for the 27-year-old Frenchman, as reported by Football Insider. Interestingly, it’s not just the Red Devils whose advances have been thwarted. Manchester City, last season’s treble victors, too had set their sights on the French international.

Such is Pavard’s calibre that his defensive versatility had been envisioned as the missing puzzle piece for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils. But now, the theatre of dreams seems more likely to be overshadowed by Serie A’s mighty Inter.

Shifting Sands at Old Trafford

Back in April, the eagle-eyed Football Insider spotlighted United’s budding interest in Pavard. And only this past Saturday (19 August), the same source shed light on Manchester United’s conundrum – the desire to bring in fresh defensive and midfield blood, but with the caveat of needing to offload some stars first. Names like Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire, and Scott McTominay hover ominously on that speculated list, with the 1 September deadline looming.

Pavard’s Bayern Brilliance

Last season, Pavard was ubiquitous for Bayern, making 43 appearances, dabbling in central and right-wing defensive duties. His contributions? Seven goals and an assist during a substantial 3,371 minutes on the pitch. Despite starting in the DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig, he found himself benched during Bayern’s triumphant clash against Werder Bremen on 18 August.

United’s Recent Stumbles

To compound Manchester United’s woes, a recent 2-0 defeat at Tottenham laid bare their vulnerabilities. Still, there’s a silver lining: The Red Devils will be gracing the Champions League turf this season.