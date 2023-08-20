Man City’s Maestro: The Battle and Recovery of Kevin De Bruyne

From Victory to Vulnerability: De Bruyne’s Injury Woes

In the throbbing heart of the Premier League, where moments define legacies, Kevin De Bruyne’s sudden exit just 23 minutes into the season’s opener was a sight no Manchester City faithful wished to see. Limping off during a match that would end in a resounding 3-0 win against Burnley, the gravity of his injury soon unravelled. The 32-year-old midfield maestro underwent surgery, sidelining him for what might feel like an eternity for the City supporters.

“The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support,” De Bruyne confided on social media.

Echoes from the Past

The alarm bells ring louder given the eerie similarity this injury bears to the one he suffered during last season’s Champions League final. A premature exit then, De Bruyne later revealed the persistent hamstring issues he had been battling.

“I’ve been struggling for two months, since the Bayern Munich away game. They were all small ruptures but today I snapped it all the way so I wasn’t able to go on,” he shared post the game. His dedication was evident as he continued, “I’ve been told for two months there’s a possibility I was at risk but, you know, you take it… In the final, the hamstring just snapped.”

City’s Contingency Plans

While it might be a stretch to correlate De Bruyne’s absence with City’s transfer market manoeuvres, Pep Guardiola’s search for midfield reinforcements speaks volumes. Topping the list? West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta. Yet, the corridors of the Etihad Stadium have been rife with whispers and, notably, uncertainty over the 25-year-old Brazilian.

This is not just because of a potential betting breach investigation surrounding Paqueta. Manchester City’s initial dance with West Ham over a transfer fee has met resistance too. A tentative £70m offer was reportedly rejected by last season’s Conference League victors.

The Road Ahead

With De Bruyne’s absence painting a sombre mood, Manchester City started their campaign with silverware, clinching the Super Cup against Sevilla in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. But the joy of victory is tinged with concern, especially with Guardiola’s candid admission about the Belgian’s “serious” injury that might extend his hiatus till 2024.

The Cityzens march on, but the silent hope remains – for De Bruyne’s speedy recovery and triumphant return. Manchester City might be a constellation of stars, but De Bruyne has always shone the brightest.